Sora's Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi Manga Gets Live-Action Series in April

HiHi Jets' Ryo Hashimoto, Akari Takaishi star in age gap romance between student, teacher

MBS announced on Wednesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of sora 's Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi (Fallen High School Girl and Disabled Teacher) manga which will premiere on MBS ' "Drama Tokku" programming block on April 6. HiHi Jets member Ryo Hashimoto (seen left in image below) will star as teacher Jin Haiba, while Akari Takaishi (live-action My Happy Marriage , Baby Walkure, right) will star as the student Mikoto Ochiai.

© 「墜落JKと廃人教師」製作委員会・MBS

© sora, Hakusensha

The manga's story begins right when high school student Mikoto Ochiai is attempting to take her own life by jumping off the school's roof, but a teacher named Jin Haiba walks in on her and persuades her to stop, suggesting that she try a relationship with him before dying.

The manga creator sora launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in July 2017, initially intended to be a short series, but eventually developing into a long-term serialization. The manga is ongoing, and Hakusensha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume in December 2022.

The sora moniker is the pen name of Sora Mizuki . Mizuki launched the The Story of Our Unlikely Love manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2017, and ended it with the manga's second volume in 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it released both volumes in English. Mizuki also draws the A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom , alongside writer Tail Yuzuhara . The manga launched in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in December 2018, and is ongoing. Yen Press licensed the manga.

Source: Comic Natalie