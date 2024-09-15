Ponchan Chikyū No Osakana's Kirio Fanclub Manga Has Live-Action Show, Anime in the Works

Romantic comedy about 2 high school girls who share feelings for same classmate

The manga creator Ponchan Chikyū no Osakana announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday that the Kirio Fanclub manga has both a live-action television adaptation and an anime adaptation in the works. The creator teased that more details are coming soon:

The story follows the daily lives of high school girls Aimi Miyoshi and Nami Sometani and the one thing they have in common — feelings for their classmate Kirio-kun.

Chikyū No Osakana launched the manga on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Comic Ruelle service in 2022, and it ended on August 9. The sixth and final compiled volume will ship on September 19.

Source: Comic Natalie