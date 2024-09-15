News
Ponchan Chikyū No Osakana's Kirio Fanclub Manga Has Live-Action Show, Anime in the Works
posted on by Egan Loo
The manga creator Ponchan Chikyū no Osakana announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that the Kirio Fanclub manga has both a live-action television adaptation and an anime adaptation in the works. The creator teased that more details are coming soon:
🎉㊗️𝑩𝑰𝑮 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺㊗️🎉 pic.twitter.com/Cxi2fT2LAc— 地球のお魚ぽんちゃん@9/19霧尾ファンクラブ最終巻 (@bakanoakachan) September 15, 2024
The story follows the daily lives of high school girls Aimi Miyoshi and Nami Sometani and the one thing they have in common — feelings for their classmate Kirio-kun.
Chikyū No Osakana launched the manga on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Comic Ruelle service in 2022, and it ended on August 9. The sixth and final compiled volume will ship on September 19.
Source: Comic Natalie
