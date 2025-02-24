Live-Action Kirio Fanclub TV Series Unveils Cast, Staff, April 2 Premiere

The upcoming live-action television series of Ponchan Chikyū no Osakana 's Kirio Fanclub manga announced the cast, staff, and April 2 premiere date on Tuesday. Ponchan Chikyū no Osakana drew an illustration of the two lead actresses to celebrate the announcements.

Mizuki Kayashima ( My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 , Oshi no Ko ) stars as Aimi Miyoshi.

Riko ( ArtisWitch ) stars as Nami Sometani.

Hatsuki Yokoo (live-action Inside Mari , A Devil and Her Love Song ) is directing the series, Nanoha Ito ( Yaiteru Futari: Kosai 0-Nichi Kekkon kara Koi wo Hajimeyo ) is writing the scripts. and Sōichi Ueda is composing the music. Miwa Kurito is chief producer.

The series will premiere on Chūkyō TV, Nippon TV , and their affiliate channels nationwide in the "Wednesday Platinum Night" broadcasting slot on April 2 at 24:24 (effectively, April 3 at 12:24 a.m.)

The "unrequited romance comedy" follows the daily lives of high school girls Aimi Miyoshi and Nami Sometani and the one thing they have in common — feelings for their classmate Kirio-kun.

An anime adaptation is also in the works.

Chikyū No Osakana launched the manga on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Comic Ruelle service in 2022, and it ended on August 9. The sixth and final compiled volume shipped on September 19.

Sources: Comic Natalie