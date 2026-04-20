Live-Action Elden Ring Film Reveals Cast, March 2028 Premiere

Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke, more star in film opening on March 3, 2028

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2024 FromSoftware, Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Elden Ring

and A24 announced on Monday that the live-action Hollywood film adaptation ofand'sgame will premiere on March 3, 2028. The movie will be filmed for IMAX, and production will begin in spring 2026.

The companies revealed the full cast, which includes:

Kit Connor ( Warfare, Heartstopper )

) Ben Whishaw ( Skyfall, Paddington )

) Cailee Spaeny ( Alien: Romulus, Civil War )

) Tom Burke ( Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Black Bag )

) Havana Rose Liu ( Bottoms )

) Sonoya Mizuno ( Ex Machina )

( ) Jonathan Pryce ( The Two Popes )

) Ruby Cruz ( Willow, Bottoms )

) Nick Offerman ( The Last of Us )

) John Hodgkinson

Jefferson Hall

Emma Laird

Peter Serafinowicz

Alex Garland ( Ex Machina , Annihilation , Civil War ) is directing and writing the Elden Ring film at A24. Peter Rice is producing alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from DNA, with George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis also credited as producers.

Garland previously wrote the zombie apocalypse film 28 Days Later and the psychological sci-fi thriller Sunshine , both starring Cillian Murphy. He directed and wrote the Ex Machina , Annihilation , and Civil War films, and wrote and co-directed the Warfare film, which opened in April 2025. He wrote the 28 Years Later film, which opened in June 2025. He was also the story supervisor on the DmC: Devil May Cry video game released in 2013.

Entertainment news website Deadline had previously reported in May 2025 that Connor was in talks with Garland to star in the film.

FromSoftware launched the original Elden Ring game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022. The game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree launched in June 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The base Elden Ring game is required for the expansion. The DLC crossed 5 million copies in sales within its first three days of launch.

The game is getting a version for Nintendo Switch titled Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition in 2026, delayed from its 2025 release. The Switch 2 version includes content from the DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree . The game also features new armor and a new customization for Torrent's appearance.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the original Elden Ring game's world.

Bandai Namco released Elden Ring: Nightreign , a standalone Elden Ring game, for PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in May 2025. The game crossed 2 million units in sales globally within a day of release. The game has shipped more than 5 million units globally. The title is a multiplayer co-op PvE game set in the Elden Ring universe.

Source: Email correspondence





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Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.