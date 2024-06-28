Elden Ring Game's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Expansion Sells 5 Million Copies in 3 Days

DLC launched on June 21

FromSoftware revealed on Thursday that its and Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Elden Ring game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree has sold 5 million copies in its first three days of launch. This number includes downloads on Steam as well as Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition and the Deluxe Edition, Premium Bundle, and Collector's Edition of the DLC.

Image via Elden Ring's X/Twitter account ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2024 FromSoftware, Inc.

The game launched on June 21 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The base Elden Ring game is required for the expansion.

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022. The game has shipped more than 25 million copies worldwide since launch.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

The game won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards. The game also won a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December 2022. Miyazaki won the Nebula Awards for Best Game Writing last year for his work on the game.

Source: Press release





