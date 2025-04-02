FromSoftware Announces The Duskbloods Game, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition for Switch 2

The Duskbloods multiplayer launches exclusively on Switch 2 in 2026

FromSoftware announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday The Duskbloods multiplayer game, as well as the Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition game. The Duskbloods will launch exclusively for Switch 2 in 2026:

The Duskbloods

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition will launch for Switch 2 in 2025. The new version includes content from the DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree . The game also features new armor and a new customization for Torrent's appearance.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022. The game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree launched last June for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

The game won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards. The game also won a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December 2022. Miyazaki won the Nebula Awards for Best Game Writing last year for his work on the game. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is nominated for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best RPG at The Game Awards 2024.

Bandai Namco will release Elden Ring: Nightreign , the new standalone Elden Ring game, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 30. The upcoming title is a multiplayer co-op PvE game set in the Elden Ring universe.

Source: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.