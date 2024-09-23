Ponchan Chikyū No Osakana's Kirio Fanclub Manga Gets 5-Chapter Spinoff Starting on October 18

Manga's main story ended on August 9

The manga creator Ponchan Chikyū no Osakana announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on September 19 that the Kirio Fanclub manga will get a five-chapter spinoff starting on October 18. The spinoff manga will run for one month on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Comic Ruelle service.

The story follows the daily lives of high school girls Aimi Miyoshi and Nami Sometani and the one thing they have in common — feelings for their classmate Kirio-kun.

Chikyū No Osakana launched the manga on the Comic Ruelle service in 2022, and it ended on August 9. The sixth and final compiled volume shipped on September 19.

Chikyū No Osakana announced on September 15 that the manga has both a live-action television adaptation and an anime adaptation in the works.