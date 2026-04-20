The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt, Liar Game Anime Reveal English Dub Cast, Apri 20 Premiere

Both dubs debut on Monday

Image via Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi anime's website © 横田卓馬・講談社／ポンコツ風紀委員とスカート丈が不適切なJKの話製作委員

Crunchyroll begins streaming the English dubs for the television anime of Takuma Yokota 's Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi (Story of the Useless Public Morals Committeeman and the High School Girl With Inappropriate Skirt Length) manga and the television anime of Shinobu Kaitani 's Liar Game manga on Monday. Crunchyroll is streaming both anime as they air in Japan.

The English dub cast for The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt includes:

The Englsih dub staff includes:

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Asahi on April 6, and on AT-X on April 7.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

The English dub cast for Liar Game includes:

The Englsih dub staff includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on April 6 at 24:00 (effectively April 7 at 12:00 a.m.).

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)