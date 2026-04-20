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The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt, Liar Game Anime Reveal English Dub Cast, Apri 20 Premiere
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Crunchyroll begins streaming the English dubs for the television anime of Takuma Yokota's Ponkotsu Fūkiin to Skirt Take ga Futekisetsu na JK no Hanashi (Story of the Useless Public Morals Committeeman and the High School Girl With Inappropriate Skirt Length) manga and the television anime of Shinobu Kaitani's Liar Game manga on Monday. Crunchyroll is streaming both anime as they air in Japan.
The English dub cast for The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt includes:
- Alexis Tipton as Poem
- Adam Gibbs as Togo
- Bryn Apprill as Akina
- Aaron Campbell as Izubuchi
- Sarah Roach as Tasaki
- Nick Huber as Murata
- Ian Sinclair as Narrator
- Brian Mathis as Principal
- Lynsey Hale as Clerk
- Meggie-Elise, Zareen Afzaal, Kelly Greenshield as Female Students
- Wes Fazier, Belsheber Junior Rusape (Belsheber Rusape), Alex Horn, Kieran Flitton as Male Students
The Englsih dub staff includes:
- Voice Director: Jad Saxton
- Producer: Susie Nixon
- Adaptation: Jarrod Greene
- Engineer: Seth Aulds
The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Asahi on April 6, and on AT-X on April 7.
The English dub cast for Liar Game includes:
- Reshel Mae as Nao
- Nick Huber as Akiyama
- Paul T Taylor as Fujisawa
- Randy Pearlman as Tanimura
- James Larabee as Nao's Dad
- Katie Otten as Female Voice
- Stephen E. Moellering as Reporter A
- John Archer II as Reporter B
- Michael Jaeger (Mike Jaeger) as Reporter C
- John Kay Parrott as Guard
- Dio Garner as Punk A
- Matt Holmes as Punk B
- Joe Cucinotti as Cop A
- Brad Kurtz as Cop B
- Greg Silva as Deliveryman
- Monty Thompson as Bartender
The Englsih dub staff includes:
- Voice Director: Jeremy Inman
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: James Cheek
- Mixer: Andrew Tipps
- Engineer: August Cline
The anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on April 6 at 24:00 (effectively April 7 at 12:00 a.m.).
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)