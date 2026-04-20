Beast of Reincarnation Game Streams Pre-Order Trailer

GAME FREAK ( Pokémon ) streamed a new trailer for its Beast of Reincarnation game on Monday, announcing that the game is available for pre-order. The video reveals pre-order bonuses, including the Brown Shiba skin for regular pre-orders and a Black Shiba skin, Oni's Hat, and Big Dipper Sword for pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition.

The company describes the game:

Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world where dangerous forests can erupt in the wasteland. As Emma and Koo push deeper into the unknown, their bond strengthens—and with it, strange powers bloom.

Explore what it means to be human in Beast of Reincarnation, an expansive one-person, one-dog action RPG built around demanding, technical combat.

What awaits at journey's end?