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Beast of Reincarnation Game Streams Pre-Order Trailer
posted on by Alex Mateo
GAME FREAK (Pokémon) streamed a new trailer for its Beast of Reincarnation game on Monday, announcing that the game is available for pre-order. The video reveals pre-order bonuses, including the Brown Shiba skin for regular pre-orders and a Black Shiba skin, Oni's Hat, and Big Dipper Sword for pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition.
The game will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on August 4. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on its first day
The company describes the game:
In post-apocalyptic Japan, a land ruined by corruption and crawling with monstrous beasts, humanity's last hope may rest with Emma—an outcast cursed as a Blighted One—and Koo, her loyal canine companion.
Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world where dangerous forests can erupt in the wasteland. As Emma and Koo push deeper into the unknown, their bond strengthens—and with it, strange powers bloom.
Explore what it means to be human in Beast of Reincarnation, an expansive one-person, one-dog action RPG built around demanding, technical combat.
What awaits at journey's end?
GAME FREAK is best-known as the developers of the Pokémon franchise games.
GAME FREAK's Pokémon Legends Z-A game launched in October 2025 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
Source: Email correspondence