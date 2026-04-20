Pragmata Game Sells Over 1 Million Units Worldwide in 1st 2 Days

Game launched for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC on April 17

Pragmata

announced on Monday that its game has sold over 1 million units worldwide in its first two days.

The science-fiction action-adventure game launched for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 17, one week earlier than the planned April 24 date. The game has a demo available now for all four platforms.

CAPCOM delayed the game's release in June 2025. The game was first announced in 2020 and was originally slated for release in 2022, before delays.

Pragmata is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game makes "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before."

Sources: Capcom, Gamer