Former Chainsaw Man Editor Announces New Manga Platform

Former Shueisha editor Shihei Lin announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday the launch of his company Mix Green's new manga platform, which is now accepting manga submissions from artists.





Lin joined Shueisha as an editor in 2006 and worked there until his departure in August 2022. He continued working with the artists he edited for as a freelance editor.

During his time with the company he worked on titles such as Chainsaw Man , SPY×FAMILY , Dandadan , and many others. He spoke with ANN about his work on these series.

