Bandai Namco Holdings USA Establishes Bandai Namco Filmworks America Subsidiary

USA Inc. announced on Tuesday that it will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary namedAmerica, LLC on April 1, under the control of. The new subsidiary's goal is to expand foreign licensing business and brand management, ahead of) and' planned live-action

Jim Mickle ( Sweet Tooth showrunner) is writing and directing the film, and is also producing it with partner Linda Moran through their Nightshade company. Bandai Namco Filmworks and Legendary Pictures signed a joint investment agreement for the film in January.

Sunrise

was previously announced as the director and an executive producer for the film, and comic book authorwas originally slated to write the script and serve as an executive producer.was previously credited as an executive producer.(vice chair of Worldwide Production for Legendary), Legendary'sand Dune producer), and'swere listed to produce.was previously announced to stream the film worldwide and had shared concept art (pictured right) in November 2021.

Boyter appeared with Bandai Namco Holdings president and representative director Mitsuaki Taguchi at Anime Expo in July 2018 to announce the adaptation. Robert Napton , former Bandai Entertainment Director of Marketing and Legendary Comics' current Senior Vice President of Publishing, moderated the panel segment about the live-action film project.

Napton and Sunrise Executive Expert for film production Ken Iyadomi revealed at a talk at a Project Anime industry presentation in March 2019, that the Gundam Unicorn 's cameo in Pacific Rim: Uprising helped create the relationships between Sunrise and Legendary Pictures , and set the scene for talks about a Gundam film project. Iyadomi said that although contacting the right people for the deal was difficult, the CEO of Sunrise was very easy to convince. Another factor that made the negotiations easier was that Legendary had less people, so decisions could be made quicker.

The " Gundam Franchise 's New Work Unveiling" event in April 2018 had listed a tentatively titled Mobile Suit Gundam UC2 ( Kidō Senshi Gundam UC2) project that would have an "overseas drama" format. The listing said the project takes place in Universal Calendar 0104 and would launch in 2022. After showing the listing at the April 2018 event, the Sunrise Studio 's emcee and one of the event's guests, Gundam Unicorn novelist Harutoshi Fukui , quickly told the audience to "pretend you didn't see that" visual.

