Studio Ghibli Animates 'Majo no Tani no Yoru' Short for Ghibli Park

Studio Ghibli announced on Tuesday that it is producing a new short anime titled " Majo no Tani no Yoru " (A Night in the Valley of Witches) that will debut on July 8 exclusively at the Cinema Orion in the Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, located in Ghibli Park. Goro Miyazaki ( Tales from Earthsea , From Up On Poppy Hill , Earwig and the Witch ) and Akihiko Yamashita ( Modest Heroes "Invisible") are directing the short.

Image via Studio Ghibli website © STUDIO GHIBLI Inc.

The short will be set the park's "Valley of Witches" area, which opened in March 2024. The short will be the first original short that Studio Ghibli will produce specifically for the Ghibli Park.

The directors will greet the audience of the short's first showing and give a behind-the-scenes discussion on July 8 at 9:45 a.m. Only 150 tickets will be available for that screening, and they will go on sale (along with regular Ghibli Park tickets for July) on May 10 at 2:00 p.m. (1:00 a.m. EDT).

The Ghibli Park opened on November 1, 2022, two years behind its original opening schedule in 2020.

The Dondoko Forest, Ghibli's Grand Warehouse and Hill of Youth areas are all open for the public. The park takes up about 7.1 hectares (about 17.5 acres) of the existing 194-hectare (about 479-acre) Aichi Expo Memorial Park, where the World Expo 2005 was held. The park's Mononoke Forest area opened in November 2023.

The park started selling tickets internationally online in January 2023.

Studio Ghibli also maintains The Ghibli Museum, located in Mitaka in west Tokyo. The Ghibli Museum has interactive exhibits and replicas of iconic Ghibli creations, and it offers a rotating screening of different Ghibli-animated shorts.

Source: Studio Ghibli