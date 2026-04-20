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My Dress-Up Darling's Marin Kitagawa Is Now a Racing Queen
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Marin appears on TK Racing Initiative car during Suzuka 5-Hour Race
The My Dress-Up Darling franchise announced on April 10 that Marin Kitagawa has become the 2026 TK Racing Initiative (TKRI) Limited Time Ambassador, complete with an original collaboration illustration of Marin dressed as a TKRI race queen. A TKRI collaboration car debuted on April 18 at the Suzuka 5-Hour Race.
The car features Kitagawa on the hood and door panels, and TKRI is planning tie-in merchandise.
The collaboration is part of the My Dress-Up Darling x Iwatsuki promotional partnership.
Sources: My Dress Up Darling anime's X/Twitter account, Auto Sports Web, My Dress-Up Darling x Iwatsuki's website via Otakomu