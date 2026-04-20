My Dress-Up Darling's Marin Kitagawa Is Now a Racing Queen

Marin appears on TK Racing Initiative car during Suzuka 5-Hour Race

The My Dress-Up Darling franchise announced on April 10 that Marin Kitagawa has become the 2026 TK Racing Initiative (TKRI) Limited Time Ambassador, complete with an original collaboration illustration of Marin dressed as a TKRI race queen. A TKRI collaboration car debuted on April 18 at the Suzuka 5-Hour Race.

The car features Kitagawa on the hood and door panels, and TKRI is planning tie-in merchandise.

Image via Auto Sports Web ©福田晋一/SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「着せ恋」製作委員会

The collaboration is part of the My Dress-Up Darling x Iwatsuki promotional partnership.