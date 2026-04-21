I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand Anime Unveils 3 Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of Ezogingitune and illustrator DeeCHA 's I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand ( Koko wa Ore ni Makasete Saki ni Ike to Ittekara 10-nen ga Tattara Densetsu ni Natteita. ) light novel series announced three more cast members on Tuesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Wakana Maruoka as Arone, a receptionist at the Adventurers Guild Headquarters

Image courtesy of Gree ©えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

Yuuki Terui as Ario, an F-rank adventurer and mage from the countryside who meets Luck at the Adventurers Guild Headquarters

Image courtesy of Gree ©えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

Akari Miyazaki as Ginny, Ario's younger sister and an F-rank adventurer and bow-wielding scout

Image courtesy of Gree ©えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Gree © えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

Square Enix and Comikey are releasing the novel series' manga adaptation in English, and they describe the story:

With no other options, Luck makes the choice to hold the line against the unending demonic hordes alone, to make sure his comrades can escape with their lives. However, through a combination of fortune, skill, and ingenuity, he holds that line for ten straight years, eventually coming out on top single handedly. Now he has to tackle the dilemma of how to occupy himself in a world where he holds a myriad of roles: that of a legend, that of a veteran, and that of a brand new face.

The anime stars:

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Viper's Creed ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series scripts. Majiro ( Macross Delta ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

The anime's premiere was delayed to July "to present an even more enjoyable work for everyone." The anime was initially announced to premiere in April.

The web novel began in June 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. The light novel series' first volume debuted in February 2019, and the seventh volume shipped in July 2022. Chaco Abeno launched a manga adaptation with composition by Kitsune Tennōji on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on April 7. The series has over 4.25 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release