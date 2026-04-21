The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novels Get Anime

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that Yasukiyo Kotobuki 's The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World ( Arafō Kenja no Isekai Seikatsu Nikki ) light novels are getting a television anime. The company revealed a visual and the staff:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 寿安清/MFブックス/アラフォー賢者製作委員会

Takayuki Inagaki ( Rosario + Vampire ) is directing the anime at YANCHESTER . Hiroko Kanasugi ( Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ) is handling series composition. Mariko Fujita ( Galaxy Angel ) is designing the characters.

Kotobuki launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016. Kadokawa shipped the 20th light novel volume with illustrations by Johndee on February 25, and will release the 21st volume on April 24. J-Novel Club publishes the novels in English.

The series inspired a manga adaptation by Maneki , which launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform in 2018. The manga's 17th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 7. BookWalker published the manga in English under the name The Diary of a Middle-Aged Teacher's Carefree Life in Another World . BookWalker publishes the series in English. 888 also launched a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker platform in 2018.

Piyoko Hatori launched The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Zero Sword and Sorceress World prequel spinoff manga last December. The manga is set before the events of the main story, following the in-game adventures of the Great Sage known as Zelos Merlin.

Source: Press release





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