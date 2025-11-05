The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Gets Prequel Manga

Zero Sword and Sorceress World manga set before main story

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Frontier Works Alter announced on Friday that Yasukiyo Kotobuki 's The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World light novels will get a new spinoff manga titled The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Zero Sword and Sorceress World set for release digitally on December 15. Piyoko Hatori will draw the manga.

The manga is set before the events of the main story, following the in-game adventures of the Great Sage known as Zelos Merlin.

Kotobuki launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016. Kotobuki published the latest chapter on August 23. Kadokawa shipped the 20th novel with illustrations by Johndee on February 25. J-Novel Club publishes the novels in English.

The series inspired a manga adaptation by Maneki which launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform in 2018. BookWalker publishes the series in English.

888 also launched a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker platform in 2018.

Source: FW Comics Alter's X/ Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.