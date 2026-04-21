Actor Rif Hutton Dies At 73

Vertical Entertainment/Everett Collection Image via Deadline

Actordied on Saturday at his home in Pasadena after a battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was 73.

Hutton voiced several roles in films such as Astro Boy, The Wind Rises , Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV , and Sonic the Hedgehog. Other animated roles include Osmosis Jones, Mr. Peabody & Sherman, and The Twits .

He acted in television series such as Doogie Howser, The Bold and the Beautiful, M.D., JAG, The Shield , and General Hospital .

His prolific career included film credits in Emily the Criminal, Rattled!, and others.

The actor's family revealed he was diagnosed in March 2025 with the disease, which inspired him to take part in the National Brain Tumor Society's Southern California Brain Tumor Walk. He was also an active participant in the SAG-ASTRA strike in 2023.

He was married to voice actress Bridget Hoffman .

Sources: Deadline (Greg Evans), TMZ