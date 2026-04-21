Abrams ComicArts' Kana Licenses Satoshi Morie's 'My Dear, A Mystery For You' Manga

Mystery manga ran from 2016-2018

Image via Amazon © Satoshi Morie, Kodansha

Abrams ComicArts ' Kana imprint announced on Monday that it has licensed Satoshi Morie 's My Dear, A Mystery For You ( Shinai naru A-jō e no Mystery ) manga, and will release the first volume in May 2027.

The manga centers on Ayano, a bookworm who constantly has her head buried in a book, and Takayuki Nōmi, a novelist turned detective. A certain incident makes them cross paths, with Ayano serving as assistant to Takayuki, as they go from one mystery to the next.

Morie launched the manga in Kodansha 's ITAN magazine in October 2016, and ended it in February 2018. Kodansha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Morie debuted the Killing Line manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in June 2023, and ended it in May 2025. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final volume in July 2025. Kodansha USA publishes the series in English, and it released the third volume in June 2025.

Morie launched the Searching for My Perfect Brother ( Watashi no Tadashii Onii-chan ) manga in Be Love in 2018. Kodansha shipped the fourth and final volume of the manga in June 2020. A live-action series adaptation premiered in Japan on Fuji on Demand in October 2021. Viki streamed the live-action series under the title My Right Older Brother .