Kodansha USA Licenses Killing Line Manga

announced on Tuesday that it will publish'smanga digitally in English starting on January 28. The company released a preview of the first chapter.

The company describes the story:

Abandoned on her 18th birthday by her absent single father, Mako struggles to make ends meet. When her friend offers to introduce her to a sugar daddy for a casual dinner and some conversation, it all seems straightforward and simple. Little does Mako know, someone else has their sights set on her date—a ruthless assassin on a mission to take out his target and leave no witnesses… Before she realizes it, Mako's late-night liaison turns into a deadly encounter with a contract killer, and now, she'll need to think fast, be resourceful, and turn on the charm to survive. Can she melt the heart of a cold-blooded hit man or will this potential beau get the best of her? Find out in this thrilling new black comedy with life-and-death stakes from the author of Searching for My Perfect Brother .

Morie debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in June 2023. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on October 24.

Morie launched the Searching for My Perfect Brother ( Watashi no Tadashii Onii-chan ) manga in Be Love in 2018. Kodansha shipped the fourth and final volume of the manga in June 2020. A live-action series adaptation premiered in Japan on Fuji on Demand in October 2021. Viki streamed the series under the title My Right Older Brother .

Source: Email correspondence