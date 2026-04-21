Titan Manga Reveals English Previews of Record Journey, High Elf with a Long Life Manga

Titan Manga revealed English-language previews of Ryoichiro Kezuka 's Record Journey ( Onban Kikō ) manga and rarutori , Ciavis , and Kō Narita 's High Elf with a Long Life ( Tensei Shite High Elf ni Narimashita ga, Slow Life wa 120-nen de Akimashita ) manga on Tuesday.

Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Ryoichiro Kezuka

Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Ryoichiro Kezuka Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Ryoichiro Kezuka Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Ryoichiro Kezuka Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Ryoichiro Kezuka Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Ryoichiro Kezuka Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Ryoichiro Kezuka Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Ryoichiro Kezuka

The first volume of the manga was previously slated for release on April 28 but will now ship on May 26. It is available for pre-order on Forbidden Planet in the U.K., Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books A Million in North America.

Titan Manga describes the story:

For the first time in English, experience Record Journey Vol. 1, a captivating collection of short stories by Ryoichiro Kezuka that explores the quiet, powerful intersections of music, memory, and everyday life. At the heart of these stories is a young woman working at a small record store in Tokyo. Each story introduces a new visitor to the shop, each with a unique past, a specific record in mind, and an emotional thread waiting to be uncovered. As the needle drops, so do the walls between strangers, revealing bittersweet moments, long-lost connections, and the smooth healing of sound.

Kezuka launched the ongoing manga in Kadokawa 's Aokishi magazine in 2021. Kadokawa shipped the third compiled book volume of the manga on February 20.

Kezuka initially self-published his Otomachi Record manga series. Kadokawa later published the series in January 2023 and shipped the second volume in February 2023.

Image courtesy of Titan Manga © rarutori, Ciavis, Kō Narita

Image courtesy of Titan Manga © rarutori , Ciavis , Kō Narita Image courtesy of Titan Manga © rarutori , Ciavis , Kō Narita Image courtesy of Titan Manga © rarutori , Ciavis , Kō Narita Image courtesy of Titan Manga © rarutori , Ciavis , Kō Narita Image courtesy of Titan Manga © rarutori , Ciavis , Kō Narita Image courtesy of Titan Manga © rarutori , Ciavis , Kō Narita Image courtesy of Titan Manga © rarutori , Ciavis , Kō Narita

The manga was previously slated for release on June 9 but will now ship on June 30. It is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.

Titan Manga describes the story of High Elf with a Long Life :

For most high elves, the stillness of the Great Pulha Woodlands isparadise. For Acer, it's been 120 years of stifling calm. Unlike his kin, Acerremembers another life—one as a human in a different world -–completewith cravings for adventure, hearty meals, and the thrill of danger. Armedwith his bow, spirit-blessed fruit, and centuries of skill, he abandons thesylvan idyll to carve out a new destiny beyond the forest.

The manga debuted in Comic Earth Star in June 2021. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 9.

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