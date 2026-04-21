Splatoon Raiders Game's Trailer Reveals July 23 Release

Deep Cut members get amiibo on same day

Nintendo began streaming on Tuesday a trailer for Splatoon Raiders , a new single-player spinoff game in its Splatoon series, and it reveals that the game will launch on July 23 for Nintendo Switch 2. The vdieo previews gadgets, weapons, and characters. The trailer also reveals three new amiibo based on members of in-series band Deep Cut - Frye, Shiver and Big Man - who are in the game as swashbuckling musicians. The amiibo ship on the same day as the game.

Image courtesy of Nintendo © Nintendo

In the game, players take the role of a mechanic and travel to the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the Deep Cut trio for an adventure.

Splatoon 3 , the latest entry in Nintendo 's Splatoon shooter series, launched in September 2022. The game sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in the first three days of release. Nintendo had previously announced in September 2024 that Splatoon 3 would no longer receive regular updates. However, the game has since gotten updates following Switch 2's release in June 2025.



Source: Email correspondence