Sanrio Unveils 1st Game Brand With Sanrio Party Land Game

Game to launch worldwide for Switch, Switch 2 this fall

Sanrio announced its first official game brand Sanrio Games on Tuesday, and revealed the brand's first game Sanrio Party Land , which will simultaneously launch worldwide this fall for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Sanrio also started streaming Sanrio Games' concept video:

Image via Sanrio Games' X/Twitter account ©2026 SANRIO CO.

Sanrio Party Land game key visual Image via Sanrio Games' X/Twitter account ©2026 SANRIO CO.

The Sanrio Party Land game is set in a town featuring Sanrio characters, and players can create original avatars and play mini-games and board games with different Sanrio characters.

In addition to Sanrio Party Land , Sanrio Games is also scheduled to release a second game this current fiscal year, and it plans to release "around 10 titles" over the next three years. Sanrio Games will also explore the creation of new intellectual properties (IP) originating from games.