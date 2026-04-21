Ryuya Suzuki's Debut Feature Anime Film Jinsei Reveals English-Subtitled Trailer, June 5 U.S. Debut

Film opens in NY theaters on June 5 before opening nationwide on June 12

Greenwich Entertainment revealed an English-subtitled video and a poster on Tuesday for Jinsei ( Mumei no Jinsei ), the first feature anime film from independent anime director Ryūya Suzuki . Greenwich Entertainment will screen the film in New York theaters on June 5, before a nationwide release on June 12.

Image courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment © 鈴木⻯也

Greenwich Entertainment describes the film:

Our hero (voiced by rapper ACE COOL ), called by a different name in each chapter of his life, becomes a J-pop idol, an outcast, a leader, and an oracle in this hundred-year chronicle spanning the past, present, and future. Through a chance encounter with a transfer student, he trains to become an idol, starting his search for self-identity and a journey toward greatness beyond superstardom. Written, directed, edited and entirely hand-drawn by newcomer Ryūya Suzuki over eighteen months, JINSEI (meaning “life” in Japanese) is an anime tour-de-force that announces Suzuki to the world as a bold new talent in independent animation.

Rapper ACE COOL stars in the film. The film also stars:

Suzuki worked for a year and a half to create the film. He is credited with the original work and as the director, animation director, art director, compositing director of photography, color key artist, character designer, editor, and composer. Kenji Iwaisawa ( ON-GAKU: Our Sound , Hina is Beautiful director) is the producer. Rock 'n' Roll Mountain is distributing the film with cooperation from INTERFILM .

The film opened at Tokyo's Shinjuku Musashino-kan theater and other theaters in Japan in May 2025, and also screened at last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The film additionally screened at last year's Tokyo International Film Festival in October.

Suzuki's "Mahoroba" short won awards at independent film festivals in Japan in 2021, and his "Lawless Love" animated short won the Japan Grand Prix award at the New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival in 2022.

Source: Email correspondence