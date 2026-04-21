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Ryuya Suzuki's Debut Feature Anime Film Jinsei Reveals English-Subtitled Trailer, June 5 U.S. Debut
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Greenwich Entertainment revealed an English-subtitled video and a poster on Tuesday for Jinsei (Mumei no Jinsei), the first feature anime film from independent anime director Ryūya Suzuki. Greenwich Entertainment will screen the film in New York theaters on June 5, before a nationwide release on June 12.
Greenwich Entertainment describes the film:
Our hero (voiced by rapper ACE COOL), called by a different name in each chapter of his life, becomes a J-pop idol, an outcast, a leader, and an oracle in this hundred-year chronicle spanning the past, present, and future. Through a chance encounter with a transfer student, he trains to become an idol, starting his search for self-identity and a journey toward greatness beyond superstardom. Written, directed, edited and entirely hand-drawn by newcomer Ryūya Suzuki over eighteen months, JINSEI (meaning “life” in Japanese) is an anime tour-de-force that announces Suzuki to the world as a bold new talent in independent animation.
Rapper ACE COOL stars in the film. The film also stars:
- Taketo Tanaka as Kin
- Shōhei Uno as Hiroshi
- Remi Tyon as Hime
- Synchronicity comedy duo's Ryōtarō Nishino as Smile
- Katsuya Maiguma as Yamato
- Kanji Tsuda as Shiratori
- Miho Ōhashi as Sakura
- Ayumu Nakajima as Kuzu
- Eri Kamataki as Yōko
- Tsubaki Nekoze as Kinmama
Suzuki worked for a year and a half to create the film. He is credited with the original work and as the director, animation director, art director, compositing director of photography, color key artist, character designer, editor, and composer. Kenji Iwaisawa (ON-GAKU: Our Sound, Hina is Beautiful director) is the producer. Rock 'n' Roll Mountain is distributing the film with cooperation from INTERFILM.
The film opened at Tokyo's Shinjuku Musashino-kan theater and other theaters in Japan in May 2025, and also screened at last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The film additionally screened at last year's Tokyo International Film Festival in October.
Suzuki's "Mahoroba" short won awards at independent film festivals in Japan in 2021, and his "Lawless Love" animated short won the Japan Grand Prix award at the New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival in 2022.
Source: Email correspondence