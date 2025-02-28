Ryuya Suzuki's Debut Feature Anime Film Mumei no Jinsei to Debut on May 16

"Lawless Love" short's Suzuki directs, designs, edits, composes film starring rapper ACE COOL

Ryuya Suzuki announced on Friday that his first feature anime film titled Mumei no Jinsei (Nameless Life) will open in Japan on May 16.

Suzuki worked for a year and a half to create the film. He is credited with the original work and as the director, animation director, art director, director of photography, color designer, character designer, editor, and composer. Kenji Iwaisawa ( ON-GAKU: Our Sound , Hina is Beautiful director) is the producer. Rock 'n' Roll Mountain is distributing the film with cooperation from Interfilm.

Rapper ACE COOL will star in the film. The film focuses on the life of a man, who starts out as a lonely and bullied boy who aims to follow in his father's footsteps and become an idol. The man is called many names throughout his 100 years of life, including derogatory names and stage names. The film is told in 10 chapters and focuses on social issues such as the dark side of the entertainment industry, unidentified youth deaths, war, and elderly drivers.

Suzuki's "Mahoroba" short won awards at independent film festivals in Japan in 2021, and his "Lawless Love" animated short won the Japan Grand Prix award at the New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival in 2022.

