My Hero Academia Concert World Tour Announces U.S. Tour Dates

U.S. tour runs from September 12-October 25.

TOHO , GEA Live, and RoadCo Entertainment announced on Tuesday the U.S. tour dates for the " My Hero Academia in Concert" world tour, featuring composer Yūki Hayashi and scenes from the anime. The U.S. leg of the tour begins on September 12 and ends on October 25.

Image courtesy of TOHO, GEA Live, RoadCo Entertainment © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

The full list of U.S. tour dates includes:

September 12 - Farmington, NM

September 13 - Salt Lake City, UT

September 15 - Costa Mesa, CA

September 16 - Los Angeles, CA

September 17 - San Francisco, CA

September 18 - Eugene, OR

September 19 - Seattle, WA

September 20 - Bellingham, WA

September 23 - San Jose, CA

September 25 - Riverside, CA

September 26 - San Diego, CA

September 27 - Mesa, AZ

September 29 - Colorado Springs, CO

September 30 - Denver, CO

October 1 - Omaha, NE

October 3 - Dayton, OH

October 4 - Chesterfield, MO

October 5 - Chicago, IL

October 6 - Kansas City, MO

October 7 - Dallas, TX

October 8 - Sugar Land, TX

October 9 - Austin, TX

October 12 - Washington, D.C.

October 13 - Lowell, MA

October 14 - Red Bank, NJ

October 15 - Wallingford, CT

October 16 - Baltimore, MD

October 17 - Brooklyn, NY

October 18 - Newark, NJ

October 20 - Milwaukee, WI

October 21 - Cleveland, OH

October 22 - Reading, PA

October 23 - Munhall, PA

October 24 - Bloomington, IN

October 25 - Columbus, OH

The above dates follow the 10-city European tour, which takes place in fall. The world tour will launch in Japan on May 30.

The tour is part of the anime's 10th year anniversary celebrations, which include the My Hero Academia anime's new bonus episode titled "More," based on the manga's extra 431st chapter following the original finale, on May 2. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide, except Asia.

The anime's eighth and final season debuted on October 4 on YTV and NTV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it aired in Japan, and began streaming its English dub on October 18. The final episode of the anime aired on December 13.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016.

Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it in August 2024. He added 38 pages of new content in the manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume in December 2024. Viz Media published the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also published the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April 2024.