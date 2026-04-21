Yona of the Dawn Manga Exceeds 16 Million Copies Worldwide

Manga ended on December 19, sequel anime adaptation in the works

Image via Amazon © Mizuho Kusanagi, Hakusensha, Viz Media

Yona of the Dawn

Akatsuki no Yona

This year's combined 10th and 11th issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that's) manga has exceeded 16 million copies in circulation worldwide (including both print and digital copies).

Viz Media licensed the manga, and describes the first volume:

A red-haired princess loses her family and her kingdom… Now she must rise and fight for her throne! Princess Yona lives an ideal life as the only princess of her kingdom. Doted on by her father, the king, and protected by her faithful guard Hak, she cherishes the time spent with the man she loves, Su-won. But everything changes on her 16th birthday when tragedy strikes her family! Yona reels from the shock of witnessing a loved one's murder and having to fight for her life. With Hak's help, she flees the palace and struggles to survive while evading her enemy's forces. But where will this displaced princess go when all the paths before her are uncertain?

Kusanagi — the creator of Mugen Spiral , Game X Rush , and NG Life — launched the Yona of the Dawn manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2009. The manga ended serialization on December 19. Hakusensha shipped the manga's 47th compiled book volume on February 20. Viz Media will release the manga's 46th volume on July 7.

The manga's first stage play ran in March 2016. Another stage play ran in November 2018 in Tokyo. A third stage play ran in Tokyo in November 2019. A musical stage play ran in Tokyo in July 2024.

The Yona of the Dawn television anime premiered in 2014 and aired for 24 episodes. The manga also inspired three original anime DVDs in 2015 and 2016. Funimation released the television anime on home video. The anime has a sequel in the works.