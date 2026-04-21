Towa Ōshima's Kimi ga Loafer o Haitara Enters Climax in 5th Volume

High school romance manga launched in December 2022

Image via Amazon © Towa Ōshima, Akita Shoten

The fourth compiled book volume of Towa Ōshima's Kimi ga Loafer o Haitara ( When you put on loafers ) manga revealed on April 16 that the manga will enter its climax with the manga's fifth volume.

The manga centers on Rinne Miki, a trendy, friendly, and personable first year high school girl who easily makes friends regardless of gender wherever she goes, but who has never experienced love or romance. One day, during the school cultural festival, Rinne crosses paths with Tōma, a mysterious younger boy.

Ōshima launched the manga in Akita Shoten's Monthly Princess magazine in December 2022.

Ōshima launched the Daishinyū (Bestest Best Friends) manga in Shonengahosha's Young King Bull magazine in June 2019. The manga entered its final arc on January 5. Shonengahosha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in December 2025.

Oshima launched the Joshi Kōsei Girl's-High manga in Futabasha's Weekly Manga Action magazine in 2001 and ended its first run in Comic High! in 2007. She then started Joshi Kōsei Girls-Live , a sequel set several years later, in the inaugural issue of Futabasha's Comic Sumomo magazine in 2010 before moving that series to Comic High! (after Comic Sumomo ended publication in 2013). Oshima launched the second run of Joshi Kōsei Girl's-High in March 2014 in Comic High! , and ended it in 2016.

Comics One licensed Joshi Kōsei Girls-High in 2004, and DrMaster published all nine volumes of the manga under the title High School Girls between 2005 and 2008. Jmanga also hosted the first volume of the series before ceasing operations. The manga inspired a television anime series in 2006, and Media Blasters licensed the series under the title Girl's High for North America that same year.

Source: Kimi ga Loafer o Haitara volume 4