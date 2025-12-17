Towa Ōshima's Daishinyū Manga Enters Final Arc

Image via Amazon © Towa Ōshima, Shonengahosha

Daishinyū

The second 2026 issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's(Bestest Best Friends) manga will enter its final arc in the magazine's next issue on January 5.

The manga centers on the lifelong friendship between two childhood friends: Hina Kinami and Satsuki Kitase. They first met as grade schoolers and started out their relationship with Satsuki teasing Hina for being small and slow. Nevertheless, they develop a peculiar bond.

Ōshima launched the manga in Young King BULL in June 2019. Shonengahosha will publish the manga's eighth compiled book volume on December 22.

Oshima launched the Joshi Kōsei Girl's-High manga in Futabasha 's Weekly Manga Action magazine in 2001 and ended its first run in Comic High! in 2007. She then started Joshi Kōsei Girls-Live , a sequel set several years later, in the inaugural issue of Futabasha 's Comic Sumomo magazine in 2010 before moving that series to Comic High! (after Comic Sumomo ended publication in 2013). Oshima launched the second run of Joshi Kōsei Girl's-High in March 2014 in Comic High! , and ended it in 2016.

Comics One licensed Joshi Kōsei Girls-High in 2004, and DrMaster published all nine volumes of the manga under the title High School Girls between 2005 and 2008. JManga also hosted the first volume of the series before ceasing operations. The manga inspired a television anime series in 2006, and Media Blasters licensed the series under the title Girl's High for North America that same year.