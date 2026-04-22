Final Fantasy XIV Chocobo Racing Comes to Life in New VR Experience

No Golden Saucer needed

Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reailty (MR) entertainment company TYFFON announced in collaboration with Kansai TV on Monday that they have partnered with Square Enix for the Final Fantasy XIV Chocobo Racing VR experience. The attraction will debut at TYFFON 's Tyffonium extended reality (XR) theme parks.

Image via PR Times ©️SQUARE ENIX

As of press time, TYFFON and Square Enix have not announced a launch date, nor which Tyffonium locations will host the VR experience.

TYFFON currently operates two Tyffonium locations at Tokyo in the Odaiba and Shinjuku neighborhoods. The entertainment company plans to expand operations across Japan.

Sources: PR Times via Siliconera