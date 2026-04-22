Kuromaru's Tokyo Salad Bowl Manga Gets Sequel

Manga about unlikely police duo taking on international crimes inspired live-action series in 2025

Kodansha 's Comic Days website launched the sequel to Kuromaru 's Tokyo Salad Bowl: Kokusai Sōsa Jikenbo ( Tokyo Salad Bowl : International Investigation Files) manga, titled Tokyo Salad Bowl 2nd dish: Keishichō-hen ( Tokyo Salad Bowl 2nd dish: Metropolitan Police Department Arc), on Monday.

Image via Comic Days' X/Twitter account ©Kuromaru, Kodansha

The sequel manga continues with the story of the unlikely duo of the green-haired police officer Mari Kōda and police interpreter Ryō Arikino. Together, they take on international crimes unfolding in Tokyo involving foreigners and criminal organizations, shedding light on Tokyo's realistic "present."

The first Tokyo Salad Bowl manga launched on Kodansha 's Palcy app in 2021. The manga ended with its fifth compiled book volume that shipped in 2024. The manga inspired a live-action series that aired on NHK in January 2025. Amazon Prime Video also streams the series.

Takeshi Natsuhara and Kuromaru 's 2004 Kurosagi - The Black Swindler manga also inspired a live-action series starring Tomohisa Yamashita in 2006, a sequel live-action film in 2008, and a new live-action series starring King & Prince member Shō Hirano in 2022.

Source: Comic Days