Tomohiro Yagi Launches New Hitoner Manga

Tomohiro Yagi launched the new manga Hitoner on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform on Wednesday. The series follows a lone Earthling who visits a distant star occupied by animal-like people and the heartwarming cross-species interactions.

Yagi ( Iron Knight ) launched the Red Sprite manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2016, and ended the manga in November 2016. Shueisha published two volumes for the manga.

Viz Media previewed the manga's first three chapters in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as part of its "Jump Start" initiative, and it then added the manga to its weekly lineup.

Source: Shonen Jump+