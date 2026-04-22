My Boyfriend in Orange Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Final chapter after 10-year run slated for July

© Non Tamashima, Kodansha USA Publishing

The June issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine announced on Thursday that Non Tamashima 's My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's September issue, which will ship in July.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Hot firemen, now in the world of shojo manga! High school student Moe has moved to a new town after the death of her father. Moe's already having enough trouble fitting into her new class as it is, so she's totally mortified when she ends up being "rescued" by local firefighter Kyōsuke during a fire drill ... in front of all the kids at school. But the embarrassing incident might be a blessing in disguise, because gruff-but-kind Kyōsuke gives Moe the courage she needs to leap out of her comfort zone as she aims to leave her loner days behind. Not to mention she's soon falling head over heels for him...!

The manga launched in Dessert magazine in May 2016. Kodansha shipped the manga's 15th compiled book volume in August 2025. Kodansha USA published the 15th volume in English on February 17.

The manga went on hiatus in August 2022 due to Tamashima's expected childbirth that fall, and the manga resumed serialization in May 2024.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in July 2022. The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.