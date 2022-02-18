My Boyfriend in Orange Manga Gets Live-Action Film Starring Snow Man Idol Hikaru Iwamoto

Non Tamashima 's shōjo romance manga My Boyfriend in Orange is inspiring a live-action film that will open on July 18. Snow Man idol group member Hikaru Iwamoto and model Meru Nukumi star in the film as the firefighter Kyōsuke Ebihara and the high school student Moe Sasaki, respectively.





Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Hot firemen, now in the world of shojo manga! High school student Moe has moved to a new town after the death of her father. Moe's already having enough trouble fitting into her new class as it is, so she's totally mortified when she ends up being “rescued” by local firefighter Kyōsuke during a fire drill … in front of all the kids at school. But the embarrassing incident might be a blessing in disguise, because gruff-but-kind Kyōsuke gives Moe the courage she needs to leap out of her comfort zone as she aims to leave her loner days behind. Not to mention she's soon falling head over heels for him … !

Shōsuke Murakami (live-action One Week Friends , Promise Cinderella ) is directing the film, and Junpei Yamaoka (Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger, live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet ) wrote the script. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2016, and Kodansha published the 11th compiled volume on August 12.

Source: Comic Natalie