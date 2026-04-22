Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Stage Play Reveals Cast, Trailer, Dates

Play runs in Tokyo from July 25-August 2, Kyoto from August 7-12

The official website for CHAINSAW MAN THE STAGE , the stage play adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, revealed on Wednesday the cast, trailer, visual, and dates for CHAINSAW MAN THE STAGE Reze-hen , the second stage play adapting the manga's Reze Arc.

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The play will run at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from July 25 to August 2 and at the Kyoto Theater in Kyoto from August 7-12.

The newly announced cast includes:

Yui Yokoyama as Reze

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Yutaro as Angel Devil

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Hayate Kajihara as Beam

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Masahide Funaki as Violence Fiend

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Masahide Tada and Yutaka Nakasone as Chainsaw Man

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Mai Kaida and Mayu Ikeda as Bomb Devil

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Reprising their roles from the first stage play are:

Naotake Tsuchiya as Denji

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Mizuki Umetsu as Aki Hayakawa

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Mahiru Coda as Power

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Aya Hirano as Makima

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is again directing and writing the script for the play.is again in charge of music, and HIDALI returns for the choreography.

The manga's first stage play adaptation ran from September to October 2023 in Tokyo and Kyoto.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , the anime film also based on the Reze Arc of the Chainsaw Man manga opened in Japan on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 9,278,452,600 yen (about US$59.964 million) as of November 30.

SPE acquired worldwide theatrical rights to the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on October 24, several days prior to its originally scheduled October 29 release, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members on October 22. There were also RealD 3D screenings. The film opened in the U.K. on October 29. The movie screened earlier in more than 80 countries on September 24. The film earned an estimated US$17.25 million to top its opening weekend in 3,003 North American theaters.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film digitally on December 9.

MAPPA describes the film's story:

Denji became “ Chainsaw Man ”, a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.

The Chainsaw Man television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga ended on March 24 (March 25 in Japan). The manga has over 30 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.