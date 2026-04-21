Antiquarian Bookshop Biblia Mystery Novels Get TV Anime in 2027

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that En Mikami 's Antiquarian Bookshop Biblia's Case Files ( Biblia Koshodō no Jiken Techō ) novel series is inspiring a television anime by CloverWorks that will premiere in 2027.

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The cast for the television anime includes:

Riko Akechi as Shioriko Shinokawa

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Daisuke Gōra

Mamoru Kanbe ( SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary , Sound of the Sky , The Perfect Insider ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , with Ayako Kurata as assistant director. Toshiya Ono , who has worked with Kanbe in SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary and The Perfect Insider , is in charge of the series scripts. Jun Nakai ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , Silver Spoon , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Takahiro Obata is composing the music.

The series was previously adapted into a live-action television series in 2013. Crunchyroll began streaming the series in 2014, and describes the story:

Shinokawa Shioriko is the proprietor of Biblia Antiquarian Bookshop, her sidekick Goura Daisuke, her lanky gofer and protector, has trouble reading books; they make him dizzy. Shioriko is demure and introverted, an expert on vintage books, a great storyteller, and of course, a lover of books; she also has amazing powers of logical deduction, and can solve big mysteries from the smallest of clues. The unlikely pair join forces to unravel secrets and hidden meanings to help people looking for answers, and the true answers are never what they expect.

Kadokawa announced in 2017 that the books were inspiring both a live-action film adaptation and an anime film adaptation. While the live-action film eventually opened in November 2018, the anime film project was never released, and had no other information revealed other than the original announcement.

Mikami launched the series in 2011 with the novel "Shioriko-san to Kimyō na Kyakujin-tachi" (Shioriko and the Strange Guests), with art by Hagu Koshijima . The novels have sold over 6.4 million copies, and were nominated for the Japan Mystery Writers Association Award's Long Story category in 2012 and 2014. The 11th novel shipped in March 2024. The novel is divided into two "series," with the first ending on its seventh novel, and the novels currently on their second series.

The novels have three different manga adaptations. The first, by Nakano , debuted in Kadokawa 's Altima Ace magazine, then moved to the Asuka magazine in 2013. The series ended in 2014 with six volumes. The second manga, by Ryō Kōda , launched in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in 2012. The manga's third volume shipped in 2014. The third manga, by Haruki Niwa , is titled Biblia Koshodō no Jiken Techō - Tobirako to Utsuro na Yume , and ran in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website from February 2024 to October 2025. The manga's third volume shipped in November 2025.

Sources: Antiquarian Bookshop Biblia's Case Files anime's website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.