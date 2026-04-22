Cupid Parasite Game Gets PC Release

Idea Factory International announced on Wednesday that it will release the Cupid Parasite otome visual novel on PC via Steam in 2026, which marks its first otome release on the platform since 2018. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The otome game centers on the heroine, the goddess of love Cupid. Due to various circumstances (an argument with her parents), she descends to the mortal realm (runs away from home), and finds career success (bridal adviser). Cupid works as "Lynette Mirror," the top adviser at the major marriage consultation office Cupid Corporation.

One day, the company president calls Cupid into the office at 5:00 a.m. to give her the job of getting five people to marry. If she succeeds, she can get a promotion. The five troublesome clients are known as the "Parasite 5." While working on interviews, seminars, and giving advice, it's decided that Cupid will live together with these five men and appear on the company's promotional share house television program "Parasite House."

The game's voice cast includes Ryōhei Kimura as Gill Lovecraft, KENN as Shelby Snail, Taku Yashiro as Raul Aconite, Junya Enoki as Keisaiin F. Ryuki, and Makoto Furukawa as Allan Melville.

Cupid Parasite launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan in August 2020, and Idea Factory International released the game in English in November 2021.

Idea Factory International released the Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling fan disc on Switch in the West in May 2024. Otomate released the fan disc in Japan in November 2023.

Source: Press release