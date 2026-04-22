Anime Central Hosts Music Producers/Performers Taku Takahashi, Hidefumi Kenmochi, kors K, BANVOX, Souichi Terada

ACen runs from May 15-17 in Illinois

The staff of this year's(ACen) announced on Wednesday that it will host the following performers at this year's event:

The convention will host six idols from The IDOLM@STER franchise , including: Asami Imai (Chihaya Kisaragi), Akiko Hasegawa (Miki Hoshii), and Yumi Hara (Takane Shijou) from 765PRO ALL STARS; and Ayaka Fukuhara (Rin Shibuya), Ayaka Ōhashi (Uzuki Shimamura), and Minami Tsuda (Miho Kohinata) from The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls . The event will also host Yuki Kajiura and FictionJunction , the following directors: Keisuke Shinohara ( My Dress-Up Darling , Black Fox , A3! Season Spring & Summer ), Ayumi Moriyama (episode director for Pokémon: Journeys , Pokémon: Horizons , Let's Play ), Yūsuke Yamamoto ( Bocchi the Rock! assistant director, Oshi no Ko unit director), Takushi Koide ( Goodbye, Lara ; assistant director for Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo , episode director for Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ).

Kadokawa will screen the U.S. premiere of the Goodbye, Lara ( Sayonara Lara ) original anime at the event.

This year's Anime Central will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, IL on May 15-17.

Source: Anime Central 's X/Twitter account





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