My Wife Has No Emotion Author Jirō Sugiura Launches New Kamibiki no Monarch Manga

New series launches on April 28

Jirō Sugiura announced on Tuesday that Rei Okiumi ( Ubaumono, Ubawarerumono ) will launch a new manga of his Kamibiki no Monarch (The God Tier Pull Monarch) series in Shogakukan 's Shounen Sunday magazine on April 28. Sugiura is writing the story, and Okiumi is drawing the art.

The series follows a Takemoto, a man who is teleported to another world with the ability to pull top-tier level heroes from the hero lottery. He uses the cheat powers he got from a smartphone gacha game to survive in the new fantasy world he enters.

Sugiura launched the series on pixiv in May 2023. The series is ongoing.

The artist announced in September 2024 that his My Wife Has No Emotion manga would go on hiatus, due to his personal life becoming more stressful, making it harder for him to draw.

Sugiura launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in 2019. Kadokawa shipped the manga's eighth compiled book volume in September 2024. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the series in English and released the eighth volume in May 2025.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2024 on Tokyo MX , then on the MBS and BS Asahi channels.

Source: Jirō Sugiura 's X/Twitter account





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