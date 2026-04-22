AnimEigo Reveals Hotori: Simply Wishing for Hope Anime's English Dub Trailer, June 9 BD Release

AnimEigo announced on Tuesday that its physical Blu-ray Disc release of the Hotori: Simply Wishing for Hope ( Hotori - Tada Saiwai o Koinegau ) anime special will ship on June 9. Pre-orders for the Blu-ray Disc are open now.

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The company is producing an English dub with SkySet Entertainment .

The dub stars:

AnimEigo will release the anime for the first time on home video in North America. The release is the first physical release for the anime ever.

The company describes the story:

This is a touching story of a friendship between an android and a young girl suffering from progressive memory loss. As their bond grows stronger, the film explores how people become the product of their experiences and ultimately how these memories can define what it means to be human, even if in the case of the android, that existence is artificial. Based on an award- winning short story by author Maya Miyazaki , this emotional masterpiece has never been released on video in any country, until now. The Blu-ray release from AnimEigo features a crisp HD restoration and a brand-new English dub .

Takashi Anno directed the television special at Sunrise . The anime originally aired in August 2005 and won a 2005 Animax Award.

AnimEigo also shipped The Dagger of Kamui on Blu-ray Disc on April 7, and will release Alien Nine in May.

Source: Press release