Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling Game's Trailer Reveals May 28 Release in West

Idea Factory International began streaming a new trailer for the Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling fan disc, and it reveals that the game will launch physically and digitally in the West for Nintendo Switch on May 28. The video connects the endings of the original visual novel with the fan disc:

The Limited Edition includes a hardcover art book, audio drama set, postcard set with display booklet, steel game case, reversible cover sleeve, collector's box, and exclusive trading card.

Idea Factory describes the story of the fan disc:

Even after guiding them through mock dates, matchmaking seminars, and the reality show "Parasite House," all five abruptly canceled their memberships!

Yet their departures brought all their personal challenges to the surface. As she confronted these issues with them, they overcame many unexpected obstacles...

And she fell in love with "him."

This is the continued love story of the goddess of love, Cupid, experiencing love firsthand. It's the tale of when she becomes a goddess "only" for him.

Marriage wasn't the end goal, but the start of a new chapter. Whether they began dating or got married, the only thing awaiting them is a series of unexpected challenges!

A mysterious new creature has appeared in Los York! Could it be a divine message or evidence of an unknown civilization?

A love story so sweet, it'll make your heart melt! The whirlwind of feelings taking the world by storm is far from over!

An endearing, joyful, and chaotic tale that's richer and more exhilarating than ever! This romance featuring a former goddess is so sweet and spicy, it'll make your teeth ache and set your soul ablaze!

And in Merenice Levin's route, her days as Cupid are far from over! A romantic and comedic story in the world of matchmaking is set to unfold!