Non Tamashima's My Boyfriend in Orange Manga Resumes on May 24

Manga went on hiatus in 2022 due to Tamashima's expected childbirth

Moekare wa Orange-iro

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's) manga will resume serialization in the magazine's next issue on May 24.

The manga went on hiatus in August 2022 due to Tamashima's expected childbirth that fall, and she planned to resume the manga in winter that year.

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Hot firemen, now in the world of shojo manga! High school student Moe has moved to a new town after the death of her father. Moe's already having enough trouble fitting into her new class as it is, so she's totally mortified when she ends up being “rescued” by local firefighter Kyōsuke during a fire drill … in front of all the kids at school. But the embarrassing incident might be a blessing in disguise, because gruff-but-kind Kyōsuke gives Moe the courage she needs to leap out of her comfort zone as she aims to leave her loner days behind. Not to mention she's soon falling head over heels for him…!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2016. Kodansha shipped the manga's 13th compiled book volume in July 2022. Kodansha USA published the 13th volume in English in January 2023.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in July 2022. The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.