Doro no Kuni Manga Ends in Next Chapter on May 19

Series launched in August 2024

Image via Amazon Japan © Hamachi Yamada, Futabasha

The April 21 issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine announced on Tuesday that Hamachi Yamada 's Doro no Kuni (Mud Country) manga will end in the next chapter on May 19.

The manga is a unique fantasy tale about a queen who stole "humanity."

Hamachi launched the series in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in August 2024. The series also began serialization on Web Action in October 2024. Futabasha shipped the third compiled book volume on January 29.

Yamada published a one-shot manga titled "Yoru no Kemono" (Beast of the Night) in November.

Yamada launched her Crescent Moon Marching ( Mikazuki March ) manga in Manga Action in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in Japan in January 2022. Azuki licensed the manga and publishes the manga in English digitally.