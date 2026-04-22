Mikase Hayashi's Soredemo Otōto wa Koishitagaru Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga launched in 2022

Image via Amazon ©Mikase Hayashi, Hakusensha

The June issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine revealed on Thursday that Mikase Hayashi 's Soredemo Otōto wa Koishitagaru ( Still, my brother wants to fall in love. ) manga will end in two chapters (it is not clear if the count includes the manga's current 37th chapter published in the magazine).

The manga centers on two step-siblings: an older sister named Nao and her younger brother Rihito. Nao wants her little brother to depend on her more, but something seems to be lacking.

Hayashi launched the manga in LaLa in February 2022. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2022, and the seventh volume on March 5.

Hayashi launched the Marriage Purple manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in July 2018, and ended the series in June 2021. Hayashi then published a spinoff chapter for the manga in July 2021. The manga has six volumes.

CMX Manga previously published Hayashi's March on Earth ( Chikyuu Koushinkyoku ) manga in English.