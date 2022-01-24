March on Earth's Mikase Hayashi Launches New Manga in February

Manga centers on step-siblings

The March issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine revealed on Monday that Mikase Hayashi will launch a new manga in the magazine's April issue, which will ship on February 24.

The new manga is titled Soredemo Otōto wa Koishitagaru (Even So I Wish to Love My Younger Brother), and it centers on two step-siblings: an older sister named Nao and her younger brother. Nao wants her little brother to depend on her more, but something seems to be lacking.

Hayashi launched the Marriage Purple manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in July 2018, and ended the series in June 2021. Hayashi then published a spinoff chapter for the manga in July 2021. The manga has six volumes.

CMX Manga previously published Hayashi's March on Earth ( Chikyuu Koushinkyoku ) manga in English.

