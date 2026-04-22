The Maid I Admire Looks Good with a Cigarette Manga Ends

Final volume ships on June 22

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global © Eke Shimamizu

The May issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine published the final chapter of Eke Shimamizu 's The Maid I Admire Looks Good with a Cigarette ( Akogare no Maid-san wa Tobacco ga Niau ) on Wednesday. The fourth and final compiled book volume ships on June 22.

Manga UP! publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Veteran maid Hijiri is admired by her junior coworker and rookie maid, Suu. Through Hijiri, Suu is sucked into a new world of heart-pounding moments! A smoking-sweet romance brought to life by a cast of uniquely charming maids.

Shimamizu launched the series in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2024. Square Enix shipped the third compiled book volume in June 2025.