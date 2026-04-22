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The Maid I Admire Looks Good with a Cigarette Manga Ends
posted on by Anita Tai
Final volume ships on June 22
The May issue of Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine published the final chapter of Eke Shimamizu's The Maid I Admire Looks Good with a Cigarette (Akogare no Maid-san wa Tobacco ga Niau) on Wednesday. The fourth and final compiled book volume ships on June 22.
Manga UP! publishes the series in English and describes the story:
Veteran maid Hijiri is admired by her junior coworker and rookie maid, Suu. Through Hijiri, Suu is sucked into a new world of heart-pounding moments! A smoking-sweet romance brought to life by a cast of uniquely charming maids.
Shimamizu launched the series in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2024. Square Enix shipped the third compiled book volume in June 2025.
Source: Monthly Gangan Joker May issue