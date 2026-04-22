Seven Seas Licenses I Became a Necromancer After Beating Up My Angel Guide and Accidentally Triggered the Apocalypse, 6 More Titles

Seven Seas Entertainment announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

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Title: Magic Maker: How to Create Magic in Another World audiobook

Creator(s): Kazuki Kaburagi , Kururi

Release Date: May 28 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Shion finds himself reborn into another world with high hopes of being able to use magic. Just one problem—magic doesn't exist in this world. Or does it…? Shion's beloved older sister Marie shows him one day that all hope may not be lost when she brings him to a mysterious pond. At first the siblings are wary, but Shion and Marie soon discover this pond holds a powerfully magical punch! With Marie at his side, Shion embarks on a journey he once thought only possible in dreams: harnessing the power of fire, lightning, sorcery, and enchantment.

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Title: In Another World with My Cat: A Software Engineer Uses Code to Master Magic and Build a Territory light novels

Creator(s): Page, Mataichi Mataro

Release Date: February 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Matsumoto Yuu was living a relatively normal life with his precious cat, Orihime, until one day they're both transported to another world! Here, Yuu's experience as a systems engineer gives him an edge to develop convenient tools that help to reshape his domain. But he's not the only one benefiting from this magical new land—even Orihime has a new power and ability!

Can this purrfect pair program their ideal world? Or will these fantastic skills lead them to trouble?

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Title: I Became a Necromancer After Beating Up My Angel Guide and Accidentally Triggered the Apocalypse light novels

Creator(s): Elise, Gawako

Release Date: February 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Linne thought she was merely playing the brand-new VRMMO "Meltis Online,” but when she goes off script and punches her angelic guide, she stumbles upon a hidden event! Suddenly, she's a Necromancer, befriending monsters and getting stronger than ever. Every chaotic choice leads her to new party members, and eventually, she and her group become the world's ultimate threat. From one disaster-level mistake to the next, Linne is kicking off a new life and an apocalypse!

Title: I Became a Necromancer After Beating Up My Angel Guide and Accidentally Triggered the Apocalypse manga

Creator(s): Elise, Dekairuka, and Gawako

Release Date: February 2027 (volume 1)



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Title: Kidnapped by Elves, I Went from Potion Factory Alchemist to Accidental Hero manga

Creator(s): Kazuki Toda, Futsunonichan

Release Date: January 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Court Mage Jurius Kaiser has incurred the wrath of the third prince of the kingdom of Zweig and is demoted to mere sweatshop alchemist. There he toils, until a pair of beautiful and scantily-clad elf girls appear! The moment he shoves his face in those mind-boggling bosoms, he's bound by their magic, and the adventure begins?! Will Kaiser's righteousness win the day...and how will he spend his nights?!

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Title: The Apothecary is Gonna Make This Ragged Elf Happy manga

Creator(s): Kyō Ayasaka , Shingi Hosokawa , Gibachan

Release Date: March 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: An apothecary lives a quiet life selling potions and medicine in a country village, until one day he's approached with a devil's bargain. A pawnbroker offers him the perfect ingredient for crafting legendary medicine—but the “ingredient” turns out to be a mortally wounded elf! Legend has it the flesh and bones of elves can be ground up into a true panacea, and this elven maiden is on the brink of death after being ruthlessly tortured by slavers. Filled with rage, the apothecary vows to nurse her back to health and happiness, no matter what it takes.

Originally a fan-favorite webcomic, this all-new full-length series brings to life a high fantasy tale of healing and redemption against the longest of odds!

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Title: Sworn Brothers on the Farm manga

Creator(s): HABO

Release Date: February 2027 ( Seven Seas BL Label)

Summary: Io used to be the top earner at the host club he worked at and Anii used to be in the yakuza. Now they're both turning over a new leaf working as tomato farmers! As these two city boys get used to country life, Io decides to use his considerable charm to make Anii fall for him. But Anii turns out to be a challenge: one moment he's nice and protective of Io, the next second he's acting cold and trying to push Io away. Can Io and Anii put their shady pasts behind them and build a future together?

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Title: Into the Night - YOASOBI Stories Collection light novel

Creator(s): Mayo Hoshino, Sota Ishiki, Shinano, Kanami Minakami, Shunki Hasizume

Release Date: January 2027 (one volume)

Summary: The stories behind the songs! Ever wondered where trending musicians, like Japan's YOASOBI —known for their explosive debut in 2020 and topping the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart—find inspiration? This collection of short stories features the works that directly inspired YOASOBI 's hit debut single “Into the Night” (aka Yoru ni Kakeru), as well as their other top songs, including “Tracing a Dream,” “Probably,” “Encore,” and “Halzion.”

Experience the gripping prose and develop a whole new love for the original music that was born from them. This story collection also includes stunning illustrations created by the music video artists—originally only available in Japan's special edition and limited edition releases!

Source: Press release