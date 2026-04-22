Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent Romance Manga Gets Anime

Kodansha announced on Thursday that Naruki 's Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent ( Megane, Tokidoki, Yankee-kun ) manga is inspiring a television anime. Kodansha did not reveal any further details about the anime adaptation, but Naruki drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Naruki, Kodansha, Seven Seas Entertainment

Momose has always longed for a peaceful high school life. She wants nothing to do with hoodlums, delinquents, or troublemakers. When she meets Ichikura, an inconspicuous black-haired boy with glasses, he looks like a normal, nice guy. But it turns out that back in junior high he was a nefarious delinquent! He keeps assuring her that he's changed his ways, but he's still pretty quick to pick fights! Has Ichikura really turned over a new leaf? And will Momose keep quiet about his rowdy past?

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Naruki launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in January 2021. Kodansha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in December 2025, and will ship the 11th volume on May 13. Both Kodansha 's K MANGA service and Seven Seas Entertainment are releasing the manga in English, with K MANGA offering the manga digitally simultaneously. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's fifth volume on January 13.