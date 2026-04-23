Chris and Lucas try their luck in the quarterly roundup of the season's new romcoms.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Crunchyroll streams Haibara's Teenage New Game+ , Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy , I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class , Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 5, Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? , Pardon the Intrusion, I’m Home! , MARRIAGETOXIN , Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk , I Want to End This Love Game , The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt , and Always a Catch!

HIDIVE streams Kirio Fan Club .

Ichijyoma Mankitsu Gurashi! is on OceanVeil and REMOW 's It's Anime YouTube Channel

Lucas

Chris, it's finally Spring! The days are growing longer, the flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, and those of us across the Northern Hemisphere are emerging from our homes and trying to remember how to socialize (and even flirt) with other people! © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN Love is in the air, which means I'm champing at the bit to talk about this latest round of romcoms! Would you do me the honor of being my date in this endeavor??? © nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' Chris, it's finally Spring! The days are growing longer, the flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, and those of us across the Northern Hemisphere are emerging from our homes and trying to remember how to socialize (and even flirt) with other people!Love is in the air, which means I'm champing at the bit to talk about this latest round of romcoms! Would you do me the honor of being my date in this endeavor???

Chris

Lucas, you know I was so ready for the quarterly romcom roundup last week, only for © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 I can confirm that Always a Catch! continues to delight in both the fantasy and romance realms, anyway. And now here we are, all caught up with nothing to stop us from looking for love in a lot of places. You're right that it must be spring, because there are a ton of romantic shows this season, some stretching the definition of the "comedy" part of "romantic comedy," but sorting through what that means and which ones are worth it is the point of this speed-dating exercise. Lucas, you know I was so ready for the quarterly romcom roundup last week, only for pending premieres to saddle Sylvia and me with the isekai and fantasy series anyway. It worked out okay, but still!I can confirm thatcontinues to delight in both the fantasy and romance realms, anyway. And now here we are, all caught up with nothing to stop us from looking for love in a lot of places. You're right that it must be spring, because there are a ton of romantic shows this season, some stretching the definition of the "comedy" part of "romantic comedy," but sorting through what that means and which ones are worth it is the point of this speed-dating exercise.

© ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 I know I've said this a bunch privately, but thank you again for doubling up this season! These round-up columns are easily the most time-intensive ones, and I appreciate you putting in the extra time and legwork.

© ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 Look, I need something to motivate me to keep up with more seasonal premieres since I stopped doing the Preview Guide.

I'm glad to see that you stayed in fighting trim and were able to hop right back into the ring! I also appreciate you and Sylvia giving Always a Catch! a fair shake. I couldn't wait for the speed dating buzzer to blare as I watched it. The audacity of the brass knuckle hair clip that also holds a family photo was just about the only charm point that resonated with me.

May I Ask for One Final Thing? . Which the second episode absolutely delivered on. © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 I'd say I'd protect Mimi with my life if I thought she needed it. Always a Catch! is making some moves on the romance side, too, playing with the ways audiences expect roles in villainess-style shows to go. © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 © ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会 Still, if you didn't vibe with it, I understand, and absolutely won't make you meditate on it longer. Lord knows we've got plenty to get through in this column, and there are at least a couple I'll be wanting to gong past, myself. That was the best part of a show I enjoyed overall, signaling that we were in for a somewhat fluffier, less class-war-y version of. Which the second episode absolutely delivered on.I'd say I'd protect Mimi with my life if I thought she needed it.is making some moves on the romance side, too, playing with the ways audiences expect roles in villainess-style shows to go.Still, if you didn't vibe with it, I understand, and absolutely won't make you meditate on it longer. Lord knows we've got plenty to get through in this column, and there are at least a couple I'll be wanting to gong past, myself.

40 Year Old Virgin, but there's a bunch of dated langauge and nudity in that clip...so instead I'll pivot to what might be the most visually striking romcom of the season, The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt ! © Takuma Yokota, KODANSHA/ The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt Project Outside of the title making me think of one of the best CAKE songs, this is a romcom that goes hard into the comedy, with jokes being absurd and bizarrely relatable in equal measure. In one scene, an otaku will transform from a total hottie into a creepy dork the second he leaves the library, and in another scene, a character will process the universal embarrassment of an overly enthusiastic parent meeting her friends unexpectedly. © Takuma Yokota, KODANSHA/ The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt Project It was a little hard for me to get into this one, as I just recently watched all of Azumanga Daioh and am now intimately familiar with how nobody has, or ever will, do this style of comedy better than that series, but I could see Short Skirt having a long jacket tail with younger audiences! I really want to post the speed dating scene from the movie, but there's a bunch of dated langauge and nudity in that clip...so instead I'll pivot to what might be the most visually striking romcom of the season,Outside of the title making me think of one of the best CAKE songs, this is a romcom that goes hard into the comedy, with jokes being absurd and bizarrely relatable in equal measure. In one scene, anwill transform from a total hottie into a creepy dork the second he leaves the library, and in another scene, a character will process the universal embarrassment of an overly enthusiastic parent meeting her friends unexpectedly.It was a little hard for me to get into this one, as I just recently watched all ofand am now intimately familiar with how nobody has, or ever will, do this style of comedy better than that series, but I could seehaving a long jacket tail with younger audiences!

Klutzy Skirt was absolutely an example of going in with no expectations and kind of being blown away from the very beginning. The immediate setup sort of made me think of a straightwashed Bad Girl , but this show's got enough of its own identity, beginning and ending with that visual style you highlighted. © Takuma Yokota, KODANSHA/ The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt Project © Takuma Yokota, KODANSHA/ The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt Project © Takuma Yokota, KODANSHA/ The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt Project © Takuma Yokota, KODANSHA/ The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt Project There were necessarily a lot of blind tastings in sampling all these shows, andwas absolutely an example of going in with no expectations and kind of being blown away from the very beginning. The immediate setup sort of made me think of a straightwashed, but this show's got enough of its own identity, beginning and ending with that visual style you highlighted.

Zero-G , that made Beheneko a few seasons back, create something so visually vibrant and delightful??? Seriously, how did the studio,, that madea few seasons back, create something so visually vibrant and delightful???

Beheneko's main problem, and if that studio can put sauce on the subject of heavy petting a reincarnated pussy, they're probably capable of anything. A lot of my favorable impression of Klutzy Skirt's looks might just be by comparison with some of the drier entries in this batch, but that also applies to the strong comedy that actually got quite a few laughs out of me. From the reveal of Kohinata's full name to the proximity of her and Togo's houses, there were some really strong gags—plus they defined the characters in ways that made me curious about them as people and romance participants. It's solid! © Takuma Yokota, KODANSHA/ The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt Project Some elements, like Togo's victim-blaming dress-code policies, or Kohinata's violence toward him, I can see turning off some people. But at a point where I really needed an energy shot, I was happy to have Klutzy Skirt come up on the rotation. I don't know that the looks were's main problem, and if that studio can put sauce on the subject of heavy petting a reincarnated pussy, they're probably capable of anything. A lot of my favorable impression of's looks might just be by comparison with some of the drier entries in this batch, but that also applies to the strong comedy that actually got quite a few laughs out of me. From the reveal of Kohinata's full name to the proximity of her and Togo's houses, there were some really strong gags—plus they defined the characters in ways that made me curious about them as people and romance participants. It's solid!Some elements, like Togo's victim-blaming dress-code policies, or Kohinata's violence toward him, I can see turning off some people. But at a point where I really needed an energy shot, I was happy to havecome up on the rotation.

Precure rip-offs/references I've seen yet in an anime! Which may or may not motivate the future column topic of, "Let's Remember Some Not- Precure Anime". © Takuma Yokota, KODANSHA/ The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt Project I'd also be remiss if I didn't shout out that this anime had one of the most flagrantrip-offs/references I've seen yet in an anime! Which may or may not motivate the future column topic of, "Let's Remember Some Not-Anime".

© 和戸村／シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます！』製作委員会 © 和戸村／シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます！』製作委員会 I can see Pardon the Intrusion, I’m Home! being way more divisive than Klutzy Skirt, though. See, no wonder this show was up my alley. It's also not the only romcom this season containing a cute anime-within-an-anime and potentially off-putting acts of comedic violence!I can seebeing way more divisive than, though.

Intrusion's story and humor is that this is the kind of cozy, low-stakes, somewhat ridiculous kind of series that probably works best in the more digestible manga format. Though there are probably enough people out there into the idea of a nerdy girl being pined after by two hot, but vastly different in how they aggressively display affection, guys, this one will find an audience. © 和戸村／シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます！』製作委員会 This is also the first anime of this seasonal romp that we'll discuss that utilizes this overly warm and soft tone to the point of near desaturation, which seems to be increasingly common in romcom anime. I really dislike this aesthetic, as it clashes entirely with the kinds of visual direction that I appreciate in anime, but I will say Intrusion did effectively use the staging of the different apartments to set up the contrasts between the characters super effectively! © 和戸村／シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます！』製作委員会 Considering most anime of this ilk usually treat the backgrounds or environments as generic sets for the characters to occupy, it's nice to see Intrusion using these spaces to further establish the main cast. Yeah, my initial reaction to's story and humor is that this is the kind of cozy, low-stakes, somewhat ridiculous kind of series that probably works best in the more digestible manga format. Though there are probably enough people out there into the idea of a nerdy girl being pined after by two hot, but vastly different in how they aggressively display affection, guys, this one will find an audience.This is also the first anime of this seasonal romp that we'll discuss that utilizes this overly warm and soft tone to the point of near desaturation, which seems to be increasingly common in romcom anime. I really dislike this aesthetic, as it clashes entirely with the kinds of visual direction that I appreciate in anime, but I will saydid effectively use the staging of the different apartments to set up the contrasts between the characters super effectively!Considering most anime of this ilk usually treat the backgrounds or environments as generic sets for the characters to occupy, it's nice to seeusing these spaces to further establish the main cast.

© 和戸村／シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます！』製作委員会 Also, even with that desaturated aesthetic, Pardon the Intrusion is hardly the worst offender, with the characters especially still being colorfully drawn and distinctive. © 和戸村／シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます！』製作委員会 © 和戸村／シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます！』製作委員会 © 和戸村／シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます！』製作委員会 © 和戸村／シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます！』製作委員会 I particularly love Rinko and her Grade-A face game. It's enough to make me feel bad for her when a guy who punches drywall starts angrily Kramer-ing into her and her other neighbor's places, even as I can also appreciate the appeal of a fictionalized danger boyfriend. © 和戸村／シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます！』製作委員会 It's a lot, is what I'm saying, even as I don't doubt your point that there's an audience for this. It makes sense given how much the apartment spaces and the way they wind up inadvertently connected speak to the story here.Also, even with that desaturated aesthetic,is hardly the worst offender, with the characters especially still being colorfully drawn and distinctive.I particularly love Rinko and her Grade-A face game. It's enough to make me feel bad for her when a guy who punches drywall starts angrily Kramer-ing into her and her other neighbor's places, even as I can also appreciate the appeal of a fictionalizedboyfriend.It's a lot, is what I'm saying, even as I don't doubt your point that there's an audience for this.

otaku in an anime that's a full-on gremlin, and I can see a lot of fun being had in her neighbors forcing her out of her comfort zone through this reverse Three's Company situation. © 雨宮和希・ホビージャパン／「灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム」製作委員会 There's no fun to be had in Haibara's Teenage New Game+ though! Which, as far as I can tell, is an anime about a guy who regrets NOT peaking in high school so much that he somehow turns back time and gets to re-do his high school career. © 雨宮和希・ホビージャパン／「灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム」製作委員会 Oh, and it's also stupidly washed out and aggressively fatphobic. Fuuuuuuuuun~ /s Another trend I'm noticing from this season is that there are a fair number of awkward or otherwise struggling-in-life leading ladies. I relate more than I care to admit to Rinko being hyper competent as she goes about her day, but needing to fully crash as soon as she reaches her safe space of an apartment. It's also nice to see a womanin an anime that's a full-on gremlin, and I can see a lot of fun being had in her neighbors forcing her out of her comfort zone through this reversesituation.There's no fun to be had inthough! Which, as far as I can tell, is an anime about a guy who regretspeaking in high school so much that he somehow turns back time and gets to re-do his high school career.Oh, and it's also stupidly washed out and aggressively fatphobic. Fuuuuuuuuun~ /s

Tokimeki Memorial run into a transformative life philosophy? © 雨宮和希・ホビージャパン／「灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム」製作委員会 Haibara is also one where we start questioning the exact genre definitions we're dealing with here. It's much like we've done with the isekai round-ups, least of all because there's an argument that this series is itself isekai-adjacent, what with the pseudo-reincarnation gimmick. And the teenage sadsack is getting a new chance to excel. Look, this absolutely appeals to the same audience as those other miserable Melvins, and I really wasn't here for it. © 雨宮和希・ホビージャパン／「灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム」製作委員会 © 雨宮和希・ホビージャパン／「灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム」製作委員会 The other genre uncertainty is that Haibara is a romantic "comedy" insofar as it occasionally has things that kinda pass for jokes, if you squint. Even if the funniest part for me was an unintentional one, with everyone at school gawking at the supposed hotness of this dude who looks like the default male model in the Artificial Academy character creator. © 雨宮和希・ホビージャパン／「灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム」製作委員会 Never mind that Haibara seemingly put all his effort over the summer into shedding a few pounds and didn't even think to brush up on his social skills. Not that that stops the show from just handing him heartwarming friendships and a shot with the girl of his dreams right from the get-go anyway. Whom amongst us hasn't figured we could turn a single, unsuccessfulrun into a transformative life philosophy?is also one where we start questioning the exact genre definitions we're dealing with here. It's much like we've done with the isekai round-ups, least of all because there's an argument that this series is itself isekai-adjacent, what with the pseudo-reincarnation gimmick. And the teenage sadsack is getting a new chance to excel. Look, this absolutely appeals to the same audience as those other miserable Melvins, and I really wasn't here for it.The other genre uncertainty is thatis a romantic "comedy" insofar as it occasionally has things that kinda pass for jokes, if you squint. Even if the funniest part for me was an unintentional one, with everyone at school gawking at the supposed hotness of this dude who looks like the default male model in thecharacter creator.Never mind that Haibara seemingly put all his effort over the summer into shedding a few pounds and didn't even think to brush up on his social skills. Not that that stops the show from just handing him heartwarming friendships and a shot with the girl of his dreams right from the get-go anyway.

Haibara in those terms, I guess I shouldn't be surprised that it feels so gross and cynical. © 雨宮和希・ホビージャパン／「灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム」製作委員会 If you're a person who believes that high school is 1) the most important part of your life and 2) that it's instantly easier if you're hot in an aggressively normal way, chances are you don't have very enlightened opinions on the world, and that perspective kept bubbling up in little, frustrating ways throughout this watch through. Yeah, while both romcoms and isekai can be more than the genre tropes that have come to be associated with them, the reason we get so many of them every season is that their format makes for easy wish-fulfillment fantasies. When I think aboutin those terms, I guess I shouldn't be surprised that it feels so gross and cynical.If you're a person who believes that high school is 1) the most important part of your life and 2) that it's instantly easier if you're hot in an aggressively normal way, chances are you don't have very enlightened opinions on the world, and that perspective kept bubbling up in little, frustrating ways throughout this watch through.

© 雨宮和希・ホビージャパン／「灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム」製作委員会 © 雨宮和希・ホビージャパン／「灰原くんの強くて青春ニューゲーム」製作委員会 It's not like I can't say there aren't better self-insert sadsack romcoms this season, but I also can't say that the likes of I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class is one of them. © Takata・KADOKAWA／KURANIKA Production Committee © Takata・KADOKAWA／KURANIKA Production Committee © Takata・KADOKAWA／KURANIKA Production Committee © Takata・KADOKAWA／KURANIKA Production Committee There isn't even any time-travel in this one! Haibara himself is such a void of self-insert mercenary machinations, with lead love interest Hoshimiya Hikari (is that a real name?) having little going on beyond standing there and looking pretty. It's so transparent I couldn't even appreciate bits like the funky little bisexual or Haibara's cool childhood friend earnestly trying to wingman for him.It's not like I can't say there aren't better self-insert sadsack romcoms this season, but I also can't say that the likes ofis one of them.There isn't even any time-travel in this one!

I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class exactly two compliments! The first is that I don't think I've ever seen the word "yakking" in a localization before, and I thought that word choice was fun! © Takata・KADOKAWA／KURANIKA Production Committee The second is that the joke of Maki's mom assuming that her introverted child was getting bullied instead of actually making friends. Something similar happened to like three different dudes I went to high school with, and it's fun that this is apparently an experience that crosses cultures! © Takata・KADOKAWA／KURANIKA Production Committee Other than that, though, I don't really remember much about Second Prettiest Girl. I have the timestamps that show I watched this anime, but it is so lacking in character or originality that it's completely left my brainspace despite me getting up to date on it less than 48 hours ago! I will giveexactly two compliments! The first is that I don't think I've ever seen the word "yakking" in a localization before, and I thought that word choice was fun!The second is that the joke of Maki's mom assuming that her introverted child was getting bullied instead of actually making friends. Something similar happened to like three different dudes I went to high school with, and it's fun that this is apparently an experience that crosses cultures!Other than that, though, I don't really remember much about. I have the timestamps that show I watched this anime, but it is so lacking in character or originality that it's completely left my brainspace despite me getting up to date on it less than 48 hours ago!

Second Prettiest Girl becomes once the thin base premise is presented. © Takata・KADOKAWA／KURANIKA Production Committee © Takata・KADOKAWA／KURANIKA Production Committee Even if it's doing that easy-mode "hot girl approaches you without you needing to take any action" fantasy, I can at least appreciate that the connective hobby that brings basic boy and silver-medal girl together is crappy B-grade horror movies, rather than a more expected otaku outlet like anime. © Takata・KADOKAWA／KURANIKA Production Committee But after that, it's just blithely watching them spend their Friday nights yakking together like the world's most boring pornography for actual losers. It feels like the romcom version of those generic shovelware isekai anime that casual fans put on as background noise. This is why I take notes when I tackle these genre marathons, and the ones I've got for this show are just me getting increasingly annoyed at how nothingbecomes once the thin base premise is presented.Even if it's doing that easy-mode "hot girl approaches you without you needing to take any action" fantasy, I can at least appreciate that the connective hobby that brings basic boy and silver-medal girl together is crappy B-grade horror movies, rather than a more expectedoutlet like anime.But after that, it's just blithely watching them spend their Friday nights yakking together like the world's most boring pornography for actual losers. It feels like the romcom version of those generic shovelware isekai anime that casual fans put on as background noise.

I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class and Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? !? are different, outside of the latter being more visually appealing and seemingly having deeper characters and more respect for its heroines. © Norishirochan, Sakana Uozumi/Coamix, Otagal Production Committee At the top level, though, these are both anime about how a secret nerd bonds with two girls who are also nerds in his class, and it's kind of hilarious that two anime that both fill this niche have to compete with each other this season. If I had two nickels, yadda yadda. "Generic shovelware" is an apt term, as there's a second anime this season with what I think is literally the same premise!!! With a gun to my head, I could not tell you howand!? are different, outside of the latter being more visually appealing and seemingly having deeper characters and more respect for its heroines.At the top level, though, these are both anime about how a secret nerd bonds with two girls who are also nerds in his class, and it's kind of hilarious that two anime that both fill this niche have to compete with each other this season. If I had two nickels, yadda yadda.

Second Prettiest Girl. © Norishirochan, Sakana Uozumi/Coamix, Otagal Production Committee © Norishirochan, Sakana Uozumi/Coamix, Otagal Production Committee My big problem with Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? is how lopsided it is. There's no exchange in the attraction— Otaku -kun Seo isn't learning more about fashion and gyaru culture as he bonds with Kei. She falls into his lap because she's got a secret love for otaku stuff, and he can indulge that. Look, anyone who reads this column knows I am a Certified Gyaru Enjoyer, but even then, I found this show tedious. Sure, the gals are cute, which is the bare minimum, but then it trips into the same tedious wish-fulfillment that poweredMy big problem withis how lopsided it is. There's no exchange in the attraction—-kun Seo isn't learning more about fashion and gyaru culture as he bonds with Kei. She falls into his lap because she's got a secret love forstuff, and he can indulge that.

Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? !? feels more like it's perpetuating these ideas than addressing them. © Norishirochan, Sakana Uozumi/Coamix, Otagal Production Committee But props to whoever on the TMS Entertainment production team did that POV shot in the opening of episode one! Was not expecting it, looked way better than I expected from what's otherwise a pretty clearly mid-budget show. I'm right there with you; this doesn't feel like anywhere near enough of a real relationship to carry this story. I also found the gender essentialism that this show is rooted in to be more than a little dated. I understand my views and life aren't exactly typical, but the idea of certain anime, or media broadly, being "for boys" or "for girls" feels pretty reductive in 2026. Also, hot people and women have been into anime forever, too! By being grounded in anxieties and stereotypes that don't have any basis in reality,!? feels more like it's perpetuating these ideas than addressing them.But props to whoever on theproduction team did that POV shot in the opening of episode one! Was not expecting it, looked way better than I expected from what's otherwise a pretty clearly mid-budget show.

Second Prettiest Girl. © Norishirochan, Sakana Uozumi/Coamix, Otagal Production Committee © Norishirochan, Sakana Uozumi/Coamix, Otagal Production Committee © Norishirochan, Sakana Uozumi/Coamix, Otagal Production Committee © Norishirochan, Sakana Uozumi/Coamix, Otagal Production Committee I will freely acknowledge that I can see this being the kind of show that gets better as it goes on, if it can add more depth and elements compared to the schtick it's getting by on at the beginning. But the vague possibility of that isn't going to be enough to get me to stick with it compared to other shows that are compelling me this season. © Norishirochan, Sakana Uozumi/Coamix, Otagal Production Committee It couldn't compel me even with a gyaru kabe-don, and that's an impressive failing. Though it's still not the most rizzless kabe-don this season. © Yuki Domoto/Shogakukan/'I Want to End this Love Game' Production Committee The close-up drawings of the gals' faces are appreciably detailed, and the opening theme is pretty cute. Again, at least more zazz on it thanI will freely acknowledge that I can see this being the kind of show that gets better as it goes on, if it can add more depth and elements compared to the schtick it's getting by on at the beginning. But the vague possibility of that isn't going to be enough to get me to stick with it compared to other shows that are compelling me this season.It couldn't compel me even with a, and that's an impressive failing. Though it's still not the most rizzless kabe-don this season.

© Yuki Domoto/Shogakukan/'I Want to End this Love Game' Production Committee © Yuki Domoto/Shogakukan/'I Want to End this Love Game' Production Committee Though clearly the animators don't want me looking at her face, so maybe I'm at fault for expecting too much from I Want to End This Love Game . © Yuki Domoto/Shogakukan/'I Want to End this Love Game' Production Committee Also, for those of you who made the correct decision not to watch this anime, the basic premise is that these two high schoolers started a game where they say "I love you" to get a rise out of each other when they were little, and that's getting in the way of them actually dating now. It's a convoluted premise that doesn't feel at all rooted in reality or the human condition, and this central plot would be resolved in 5 minutes if the characters had a single emotionally honest conversation. © Yuki Domoto/Shogakukan/'I Want to End this Love Game' Production Committee Even with a left field Splatoon reference that had me do a double-take, I didn't have a great time with this one. Okay! So, weird question for you and our readers. Does the girl, Miku, look totally different from anyone else between shots? This could totally be a situation where her design is just so commonplace that other characters who look exactly like her are bubbling up in my brain and shifting my perspective, but it makes her super uncanny to me, and it instantly turned me off.Though clearly the animators don't want me looking at her face, so maybe I'm at fault for expecting too much fromAlso, for those of you who made the correct decision not to watch this anime, the basic premise is that these two high schoolers started a game where they say "I love you" to get a rise out of each other when they were little, and that's getting in the way of them actually dating now. It's a convoluted premise that doesn't feel at all rooted in reality or the human condition, and this central plot would be resolved in 5 minutes if the characters had a single emotionally honest conversation.Even with a left fieldreference that had me do a double-take, I didn't have a great time with this one.

Love Game, my reaction was: We waited an extra week for this?! This unsalted Kaguya-sama wannabe? © Yuki Domoto/Shogakukan/'I Want to End this Love Game' Production Committee Once again, we are pushing the limits of the "comedy" genre here, since unlike Kaguya-sama, I'm not sure Love Game has heard of the concept of "jokes." It has heard of "spend over six minutes with these losers standing on a front porch yammering at each other," but that's a different, less interesting concept. © Yuki Domoto/Shogakukan/'I Want to End this Love Game' Production Committee © Yuki Domoto/Shogakukan/'I Want to End this Love Game' Production Committee Perhaps it's unfair that this show set me off as much as it did, but as I described, it threw off our whole groove! This, readers, was the show that hadn't premiered when we wanted to do this column last week. So, upon at last getting to see, my reaction was: We waited an extra week for this?! This unsaltedwannabe?Once again, we are pushing the limits of the "comedy" genre here, since unlike, I'm not surehas heard of the concept of "jokes." It has heard of "spend over six minutes with these losers standing on a front porch yammering at each other," but that's a different, less interesting concept.Perhaps it's unfair that this show set me off as much as it did, but as I described, it threw off our whole groove!

Love Game is the RC Cola version of Kaguya-sama until you said that! But your vitriol is warranted now that I realize that we've seen the better version of this premise executed terriffically elsewhere, making this entire anime feel superfluous. © Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha/ Kirio Fan Club Anime Production Committee © Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha/ Kirio Fan Club Anime Production Committee Now, if we wanted to pivot away from Love Game and instead talk about my absolute FAVORITE duo from the season, I love the down Bad Girl ies in Kirio Fan Club ! It never occurred to me how well a romcom love triangle lent itself to the comedy duo joke format, but Aimi and Nami are as hilarious as they are obsessed with the blank slate that is Kirio. It didn't even click for me thatis the RC Cola version ofuntil you said that! But your vitriol is warranted now that I realize that we've seen the better version of this premise executed terriffically elsewhere, making this entire anime feel superfluous.Now, if we wanted to pivot away fromand instead talk about my absolute FAVORITE duo from the season, I love the downies in! It never occurred to me how well a romcom love triangle lent itself to the comedy duo joke format, but Aimi and Nami are as hilarious as they are obsessed with the blank slate that is Kirio.

Kirio Fan Club is another case of going in totally blind and being blown away. This series is bringing bold innovations in the genre, like bravely casting a couple of femcels as the lead duo. © Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha/ Kirio Fan Club Anime Production Committee © Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha/ Kirio Fan Club Anime Production Committee What's so fun about Kirio Fan Club is the way it uses "romance" and the idea of crushes as a vector for exploring the connection between its leading ladies, who manage to feel like real (if very weird) people. The result is an extremely endearing ode to the power of female friendships and camaraderie that, by its very nature, has no chance of ever passing the Bechdel Test. © Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha/ Kirio Fan Club Anime Production Committee Thank goodness we can get back to talking about some good stuff for a bit.is another case of going in totally blind and being blown away. This series is bringing bold innovations in the genre, like bravely casting a couple of femcels as the lead duo.What's so fun aboutis the way it uses "romance" and the idea of crushes as a vector for exploring the connection between its leading ladies, who manage to feel like real (if very weird) people. The result is an extremely endearing ode to the power of female friendships and camaraderie that, by its very nature, has no chance of ever passing the Bechdel Test.

Kirio Fan Club is really that good, and I'd be more inclined to recommend it to folks who are into Grand Blue Dreaming than the average romcom enjoyer. © Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha/ Kirio Fan Club Anime Production Committee Even more hilarious, though, is that Aimi and Nami aren't even the most down bad characters of the season! That honor goes to Nakamura-kun who, in case y'all hadn't heard, is shy, gay, and in love with Hirose Aiki. © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project Let me tell you, it is a miracle that this show managed to land so well for me, a person who has said on numerous occasions that I don't really get "crushes" on people and have experienced anything remotely similar to how they're depicted in movies and TV. The comedy and writing inis really that good, and I'd be more inclined to recommend it to folks who are intothan the average romcom enjoyer.Even more hilarious, though, is that Aimi and Nami aren't even the most down bad characters of the season! That honor goes towho, in case y'all hadn't heard, is shy, gay, and in love with Hirose Aiki.

© Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha/ Kirio Fan Club Anime Production Committee © Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha/ Kirio Fan Club Anime Production Committee Now, as for Nakamura-kun, © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project It turns out you can make entertainment out of some loser failing to get the most out of his high school romance life, you just gotta commit to all of the bits. Having Aoi Umeki of Pop Team Epic fame on hand probably helps. The surprise connective tissue there is that Aimi and/or Nami might not be entirely straight themselves.Now, as for Coop and Sylvia already covered some of the deeply frustrating social media fallout around the series. That sucked, but the good news is that we get to be here to tell everyone (who somehow hadn't already heard about it) what a genuine delight Nakamura's adventures have been.It turns out you can make entertainment out of some loser failing to get the most out of his high school romance life, you just gotta commit to all of the bits. Havingoffame on hand probably helps.

Kirio Fan Club commits to canonizing its queer-coded couple (of leading ladies)!!! © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project Yeah, on top of being regularly hilarious and shockingly normal about the lead being a closeted gay teenager, I cannot believe how well Go For It, Nakamura-kun!! is written and how good it looks. You know those "anime aesthetic" social media accounts that only post 80s and 90s anime? I think animators have finally gotten the look and energy of those older shows down pat in the medium of digital animation, and Nakamura-kun!! is the proof. © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project I was going to say, the people can barely handle there being one queer romcom this season! I don't know what's gonna happen ifcommits to canonizing its queer-coded couple (of leading ladies)!!!Yeah, on top of being regularly hilarious and shockingly normal about the lead being a closeted gay teenager, I cannot believe how wellis written and how good it looks. You know those "anime aesthetic" social media accounts that only post 80s and 90s anime? I think animators have finally gotten the look and energy of those older shows down pat in the medium of digital animation, andis the proof.

© Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project (Sidebar, but Crunchyroll , can you please let us turn off those annoying new "Skip Credits" buttons? Nobody likes them.) That shocking normalcy you highlighted is ironically what helps Nakamura-kun stand out. Nakamura himself is prone to wild takes, but he never feels like he's sensationalizing his own loneliness to the degree the self-inserts in those other shows do. He's a lovestruck teen in a comedy show doing the best he can. And it sets him up to bounce off of a truly delightful parade of actual weirdos who come into his life. Gay/ fujoshi solidarity makes sense, but teaming him up with the desperate occultist was less expected. I am still here for it. © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project They show their dedication by giving us a different classic city pop music video ending sequence in every episode!(Sidebar, but, can you please let us turn off those annoying new "Skip Credits" buttons? Nobody likes them.) That shocking normalcy you highlighted is ironically what helpsstand out. Nakamura himself is prone to wild takes, but he never feels like he's sensationalizing his own loneliness to the degree the self-inserts in those other shows do. He's a lovestruck teen in a comedy show doing the best he can. And it sets him up to bounce off of a truly delightful parade of actual weirdos who come into his life. Gay/solidarity makes sense, but teaming him up with the desperate occultist was less expected. I am still here for it.

Nakamura-kun really does feel like the spiritual successor to classic Rumiko Takahashi works like Urusei Yatsura and Ranma 1/2. It has the format and energy of those shows down perfectly, while also feeling refreshing with its queer focus, and is also informed by the 30-40 years of culture that have happened since those shows took the world by storm. © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project I have no idea what's going to happen each week in a new episode of Nakamura-kun, but I know I'm going to have a good time and that's about the highest praise I can give a show like this. I know it's too soon to say for sure, butreally does feel like the spiritual successor to classicworks likeand. It has the format and energy of those shows down perfectly, while also feeling refreshing with its queer focus, and is also informed by the 30-40 years of culture that have happened since those shows took the world by storm.I have no idea what's going to happen each week in a new episode of, but I know I'm going to have a good time and that's about the highest praise I can give a show like this.

© Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN Though Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk isn't nearly as high-energy as Nakamura-kun. Possibly due to its cast kicking back and getting tipsy 50% of the time. There's a reason it's the standout of the season (and highly anticipated by anyone who'd read the manga). And hey, it's not even the only explicitly queer romance of the season!Thoughisn't nearly as high-energy as. Possibly due to its cast kicking back and getting tipsy 50% of the time.

moe kind of way, the tone is borderline indecipherable. Maybe it's because I grew up in a community and culture that was super chill and open about alcohol consumption, but I kept waiting for the shoe to drop that Botan's RA Ibuki was an alcoholic or something, but naw! She just likes a stiff one and is anxious about that for some reason. So, while the visuals of this show are fun and cozy to me in a throwbackkind of way, the tone is borderline indecipherable. Maybe it's because I grew up in a community and culture that was super chill and open about alcohol consumption, but I kept waiting for the shoe to drop that Botan's RA Ibuki was an alcoholic or something, but naw! She just likes a stiff one and is anxious about that for some reason. By the end of the first episode, I realized that Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk is set to be an anime entirely about college girls exploring various vices like drinking and smoking while flirting with each other, and I am VERY okay with that direction for the show!

© Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN As someone with a weakness for anime ladies with drinks, I'll admit I'm an easy mark for Botan Kamiina—it's basically a more slickly produced version of my beloved Takunomi. with more explicit yuri! And I gotta admit it's pretty funny to watch Kamiina turn on the swag every time she gets a little bit of booze in her. © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN © Hey (AKITASHOTEN) /PROJECT KAMIINABOTAN It's low in both key and stakes, but it feels intentional in that, which makes it easy to just chill with on its own terms, I think. Ibuki's just anxious about hiccupping in front of people! Maybe not the most reasonable social fear, given how others in this show will happily light one up in the house with other people around.As someone with a weakness for anime ladies with drinks, I'll admit I'm an easy mark for—it's basically a more slickly produced version of my belovedwith more explicit yuri! And I gotta admit it's pretty funny to watch Kamiina turn on the swag every time she gets a little bit of booze in her.It's low in both key and stakes, but it feelsin that, which makes it easy to just chill with on its own terms, I think.

Botan is channeling its influences super well and feels timeless as a result! It already feels like it should be playing on hotel TVs during convention weekends when it's late enough that everyone is starting to crash, which means I'm sure to see more of it as this year's convention season starts to wind up! I don't think we adults who are into anime could ask for a better hangout anime. © Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project On the opposite end of the tonal spectrum (though still filled with some queer representation) is MARRIAGETOXIN ! As a disclaimer, my employer is doing PR for this anime, but I've been reading the manga more or less since day one and my opinions will not be colored by this overlap. © Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project Beyond the striking use of color and impressive visuals, MARRIAGETOXIN is a really fun romp that's informed by the challenges of dating as a neurodivergent person. It's never stated outright, but I immediately clocked the protagonist Gero as being someone on the autism spectrum, and his coming out of his shell through the act of dating resonates deeply with me. is channeling its influences super well and feels timeless as a result! It already feels like it should be playing on hotel TVs during convention weekends when it's late enough that everyone is starting to crash, which means I'm sure to see more of it as this year's convention season starts to wind up! I don't think we adults who are into anime could ask for a better hangout anime.On the opposite end of the tonal spectrum (though still filled with some queer representation) is! As a disclaimer, my employer is doing PR for this anime, but I've been reading the manga more or less since day one and my opinions will not be colored by this overlap.Beyond the striking use of color and impressive visuals,is a really fun romp that's informed by the challenges of dating as a neurodivergent person. It's never stated outright, but I immediately clocked the protagonist Gero as being someone on the autism spectrum, and his coming out of his shell through the act of dating resonates deeply with me.

© Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project MARRIAGETOXIN is another one in the "delightful surprise" column for me. Even with you and others I knew hyping it up, I'd somehow managed to avoid finding out much about it, especially the twist about Mei's identity! © Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project I was already into the character from the outset, so finding out he was a bisexual cross-dressing enthusiast thoroughly cemented Mei as a favorite of mine for this season. It also lends MARRIAGETOXIN some interesting angles as far as its actual romance, since while the show is already proposing potential partners for Gero like the thief Himekawa, there's nothing to necessarily preclude that he could wind up with Mei instead (apart from that whole "needing to produce an heir" thing, I guess). © Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project Granted, Gero's foibles are also partially based on his lifelong training for the profession as a poison-based assassin, which isn't quite the same as being in marketing, but I understand there's plenty of overlap to relate to.is another one in the "delightful surprise" column for me. Even with you and others I knew hyping it up, I'd somehow managed to avoid finding out much about it, especially the twist about Mei's identity!I was already into the character from the outset, so finding out he was a bisexual cross-dressing enthusiast thoroughly cemented Mei as a favorite of mine for this season. It also lendssome interesting angles as far as its actual romance, since while the show is already proposing potential partners for Gero like the thief Himekawa, there's nothing to necessarily preclude that he could wind up with Mei instead (apart from that whole "needing to produce an heir" thing, I guess).

MARRIAGETOXIN , it's that anything can happen next! This is a world packed to the brim with lovable little freaks and weirdos, where people drink wine like absolute maniacs and use their supernatural powers to make sick kicks. A same-sex relationship seems just as likely as the harem that Gero will go on to build, being cool with polyamory! © Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project © Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project If there's one thing I've learned while reading, it's that anything can happen next! This is a world packed to the brim with lovable little freaks and weirdos, where people drink wine like absolute maniacs and use their supernatural powers to make sick kicks. A same-sex relationship seems just as likely as the harem that Gero will go on to build, being cool with polyamory!

Drops of God in this amorous avalanche. Would you believe that's not the only anime this season where some psycho holds a wine glass like that? Thank god we don't have to coverin this amorous avalanche.

Drops of God for this Drops of God can go to hell! © nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' And speaking of hell, I'm prepared to face God and walk backwards into it by saying that I had a really fun time with Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy ! Is this an anime about a succubus girl who keeps failing at devouring a human's soul because she's an anxious girl fail trashy as hell? 100%! But it's trash with a heart of gold, and I deserve an anime about a girl who would probably enjoy being stepped on after countless mediocre anime for boys who like being stepped on! © nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' As someone who reviewedfor this season's preview guide , let me tell you thatcan go to hell!And speaking of hell, I'm prepared to face God and walk backwards into it by saying that I had a really fun time with! Is this an anime about a succubus girl who keeps failing at devouring a human's soul because she's an anxious girl fail trashy as hell? 100%! But it's trash with a heart of gold, and I deserve an anime about a girl who would probably enjoy being stepped on after countless mediocre anime for boys who like being stepped on!

Mistress Kanan Is Easy as Hell!" which is just a way better pun! © nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' I don't know that I loved this one as much as you did, but I certainly didn't mind it. The main dude has some meatheaded moxie to him, which is absolutely a breath of fresh air after all the sadbois we've suffered through. © nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' © nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' Maybe it won't compete with the best examples of the demon girlfriend subgenre, but to me, it's another one that'll probably work for casual viewing. I admit it might at least be worth continuing to see if Kanan will ever figure out her, uh, tendencies for herself. © nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' Honestly, the most profound complaint I had about this show was when I found out that its title had been alternatively translated as "" which is just a way better pun!I don't know that I loved this one as much as you did, but I certainly didn't mind it. The main dude has some meatheaded moxie to him, which is absolutely a breath of fresh air after all the sadbois we've suffered through.Maybe it won't compete with the best examples of the demon girlfriend subgenre, but to me, it's another one that'll probably work for casual viewing. I admit it might at least be worth continuing to see if Kanan will ever figure out her, uh, tendencies for herself.

© nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' I think I'm a bit of a sucker for anything trashy, but also has decent sociopolitics behind it. Like, the fact that Youji manages to feel distinct as a character despite having so little personality or screen time simply by being enthusiastic about being in a relationship says a lot about the state of romcoms.

© nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' For a moment, I thought he might be a fake-out gag character and not the real love interest, just because being that straightforwardly down to clown is so out of the ordinary for a guy in this role!

Devilishly Easy feels like a breath of fresh air in a painfully stale room. © nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' © nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' Also, I hope Kanan never learns! Turns out a cute anime girl doing the Tobias Funke bit from Arrested Development and then getting super embarrassed about it is a comedy gold that shows no signs of tarnishing three episodes in! © nonco, KODANSHA/'Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy” Production Committee' Exactly! Between his energy and how the show goes out of its way to rebuke practices like slut shaming and gendered stereotypes, so much offeels like a breath of fresh air in a painfully stale room.Also, I hope Kanan never learns! Turns out a cute anime girl doing the Tobias Funke bit fromand then getting super embarrassed about it is a comedy gold that shows no signs of tarnishing three episodes in!

If nothing else, I'll give this show another episode for that maid's design. I'm feeling attacked.

They've got our number this season, man! I'm not a big merch guy, but I feel like I've gotta save up before the figures hit! And speaking of hits... Rent-A-Girlfriend season 5 is not one! © 2026 Reiji Miyajima, KODANSHA /2026“Kanojo, Okarishimasu That's right! Somehow Rent-A-Girlfriend returned! Any piece of criticism that has been lobbed against this show in the past half-decade and change is still valid, and you don't need to tune in now if you haven't already. And even then, there's better stuff out there. That's right! Somehowreturned! Any piece of criticism that has been lobbed against this show in the past half-decade and change is still valid, and you don't need to tune in now if you haven't already. And even then, there's better stuff out there.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ). I lost even a morbid fascination with Rent-A-Girlfriend once any focus on Best Girl Mami dropped off. She had done nothing wrong in her life, ever. © 2026 Reiji Miyajima, KODANSHA /2026“Kanojo, Okarishimasu Though if your screencap indicates she's back, I may have to peek back in... Seeing how so many of these shows started makes me glad I'm not up on either of the sequels this season (including RAG as well as). I lost even a morbid fascination withonce any focus on Best Girl Mami dropped off. She had done nothing wrong in her life, ever.Though if your screencap indicates she's back, I may have to peek back in...

Okay, if you want to experience the most "too little, too late" character explaining flashback in all of anime, you should check out the first episode. But otherwise? You're totally good! Also, if neither of us got that dog in us to have any opinion on The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten , I think we're done! Wow, there are way more queer romcoms and romcoms with better politics than I'm used to in a season! There's still way more filler than killer than I'd like in these offerings, but I'd say we're trending in the right direction at least!

Ichijyoma Mankitsu Gurashi! as a Rebeccamendation for this roundup. And while I recognize that might technically be romance since it's a Manga Time Kirara joint and thus yuri is at least implicit, so little happened there that I can't imagine expending that much energy on discussing it. © KumakoHisama・HOUBUNSHA／MangaCafeHedgehog The heartwarming-to-heartbreak ratio is definitely a result of the sheer amount of shows in the comcom genre this season...as well as the broadening of said genre. Like we were also givenas a Rebeccamendation for this roundup. And while I recognize that mightbe romance since it's ajoint and thus yuri is at least implicit, so little happened there that I can't imagine expending that much energy on discussing it.

Alrighty! I'd say speed dating was a rousing success! See you back here in three months to meet and greet some more eligible bachelors, bachelorettes, and the comedy and drama they manage to weave together!