Crunchyroll Streams Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Anime Film on April 30

Image via Chainsaw Man anime's website © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming , the film based on the Reze Arc of'smanga, in subtitled and dubbed formats on April 30.

The stream is part of the company's month-long "Ani-May" event, which includes Crunchyroll 's 10th Anime Awards on May 23.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the United States on October 24, several days prior to its originally scheduled October 29 release, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members on October 22. There were also RealD 3D screenings. The film opened in the U.K. on October 29. The movie screened earlier in more than 80 countries on September 24.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film digitally on December 9.

The film opened in Japan on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.

Source: Press release